The Growing Threat: Iranian Drone Attacks in the Indian Ocean

A chemical tanker sailing in the vast expanse of the Indian Ocean fell victim to an unexpected attack on Saturday. According to a US Department of Defense official, the tanker was struck by an Iranian attack drone—marking the seventh incident of its kind targeting commercial vessels since 2021.

The vessel in question, the motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated tanker, was hit around 10 a.m. local time. The attack took place approximately 200 nautical miles off the coast of India, as the one-way attack drone fired from Iran zeroed in on its target. Thankfully, no casualties were reported, and the fire aboard the tanker has been successfully extinguished.

In a statement, the defense official clarified that no US Navy vessels were in the vicinity during the attack. However, Naval Forces Central Command is in communication with the affected vessel to provide necessary support.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is an attack drone?

A: An attack drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle designed to carry out offensive operations, targeting specific objects or locations.

Q: What does it mean for a drone to be “one-way”?

A: A one-way attack drone is programmed to impact its target without the capability to return to its origin. It is essentially a single-use weapon system.

Q: Were there any casualties in the attack?

A: Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of the Iranian attack on the chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean.

The strike in the Indian Ocean is just one among a series of attacks involving Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Over the past four weeks, the rebels have carried out more than 100 assaults on commercial and merchant ships transiting the Red Sea.

In a social media statement, US Central Command highlighted additional incidents on the same day. A crude oil tanker was hit by a one-way attack drone, but there were no injuries. Another chemical tanker in the southern Red Sea reported a “near miss” due to a similar drone attack. Furthermore, Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles into the southern Red Sea, fortunately without hitting any vessels. In a separate event, the USS Laboon, a Navy destroyer, successfully intercepted four aerial drones approaching its location.

While attacks originating from Yemen have been a recurring issue, the Iranian drone strike in the Indian Ocean signifies a potential escalation in tensions. Recently declassified intelligence released by the US suggests Iran’s deep involvement in planning operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea. Iran’s support to the Houthis in Yemen has enabled attacks against Israel and maritime targets. However, operational decision-making has often been left to the Houthis themselves.

As a response to mounting concerns, the US initiated Operation Prosperity Guardian—a maritime coalition aimed at enhancing security in the southern Red Sea. As of Thursday, more than 20 nations have joined this initiative, demonstrating a collective effort to protect vital shipping routes.

Source: CNN.com