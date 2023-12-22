Pentagon Implements New Guidelines to Minimize Civilian Casualties in Military Operations

The Pentagon has recently released official guidance aimed at reducing harm to civilians during U.S. military operations. This significant overhaul is a response to several high-profile instances where civilians were killed in the course of these operations. The directive, signed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, seeks to embed a new ethos across the Department of Defense (DOD) and geographic combatant commands.

To ensure the success of these changes, senior DOD civilian and military leaders are now required to designate a senior official or flag officer to lead their organization’s efforts in mitigating civilian harm. This step will bring attention and focus to the issue at the highest levels of the military hierarchy.

One key aspect of the guidance is the inclusion of external information in operational planning and investigations. In the past, DOD relied primarily on its own intelligence sources. However, the new directive requires the consideration of input from the press and non-governmental organizations, enabling a broader perspective and potentially enhancing civilian protection.

Another vital element of the guidance is the development, acquisition, and fielding of weapons that can help minimize civilian harm. The Pentagon specifically highlights the importance of exploring emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality to enhance battlefield awareness, target identification, and the effectiveness of military operations.

It is worth noting that the release of this guidance coincides with a time of international concern over Israel’s use of U.S.-provided weapons in Gaza. While some critics have questioned the timing, others, including former Pentagon official Marc Garlasco and representatives from humanitarian organizations, have praised Defense Secretary Austin for making this initiative a personal priority. They believe these changes will lead to real change and promote a more comprehensive consideration of civilian risk during operational planning. Additionally, there is optimism that the guidance will improve the investigation and response to incidents when civilian harm does occur.

However, this new policy is just the first step. Its ultimate success will depend on its implementation and whether it effectively prevents civilian harm in future military operations. Advocates are also keen to see the policy deliver answers and accountability to civilians who have suffered harm in past operations and are still awaiting acknowledgment from the U.S. government.

