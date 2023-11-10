Frequent Encounters: Disturbing Aircraft Intercepts by Chinese Planes

The Pentagon has recently unveiled a series of alarming incidents involving Chinese aircraft intercepting U.S. warplanes. Over the past two years, there have been more than 180 interceptions, surpassing the total number of such incidents in the previous decade. U.S. military officials have identified this trend as deeply concerning.

Through a collection of photographs and videos, the Pentagon aims to shed light on China’s military capabilities and potential threats it may pose to partners in the Indo-Pacific region. This release precedes the upcoming annual report on China’s military power.

While the Pentagon has long prepared itself for a potential conflict with China over Taiwan, its current focus has shifted to supporting allies in ongoing conflicts. Admiral John Acquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, reassured that despite the deployment of carrier strike groups and amphibious ships to assist Israel, as well as the prolonged war in Ukraine, the command remains fully equipped to deter China.

The Chinese intercepts, according to officials, exhibit risky and aggressive behavior, though they fell short of labeling them as unsafe. However, it is crucial to highlight these incidents and address the behavior, as they contribute to a larger pattern of regional intimidation by China. The officials caution that such actions, though unintentional, could potentially lead to conflict if not addressed promptly.

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, Ely Ratner, emphasized the coercive nature of China’s engagement in international airspace. He stressed the importance of acknowledging the potential risks these operational behaviors pose, as they can result in dangerous accidents and unintentionally escalate tensions.

