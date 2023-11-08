The U.S. Marine Corps Counters False Claims Regarding Fallen Marine’s Burial Expenses

The U.S. Marine Corps recently took action to debunk a false story circulating on Fox News, which claimed that the family of a fallen Marine had to bear the financial burden of transporting her remains. Despite the Marines’ efforts to correct the record, Fox News has neither issued an apology nor rectified its erroneous report.

The original article, relying on a retracted claim made by Congressman Cory Mills, alleged that the family of Sgt. Nicole L. Gee had incurred substantial costs amounting to $60,000 to repatriate her body from Afghanistan. However, Marine Corps officials, through a series of emails to Fox executives, clarified that the family did not face any financial burdens in transporting Gee’s body to Arlington National Cemetery.

In response to the Marine Corps’ communication, Fox News quietly amended the digital story and eventually removed it from their website. However, the network failed to acknowledge and rectify the false report or extend an apology to Sgt. Gee’s family. Marine Corps spokesman Maj. James Stenger condemned the network, stating, “Using the grief of a family member of a fallen Marine to score cheap clickbait points is disgusting.”

This incident is not the first time Fox News has faced criticism for publishing misleading stories. In 2017, the network removed a story that perpetuated a conspiracy theory linking the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails to the murder of Seth Rich. Despite later debunking, Fox News did not provide a detailed explanation for the retraction, leaving many questions unanswered.

It is essential for news organizations to prioritize accuracy and accountability. Misrepresenting the financial burden on the families of fallen servicemen and women only adds to their pain and suffering. The Marine Corps’ swift response in challenging the false claims demonstrates their commitment to upholding the truth and the dignity of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.