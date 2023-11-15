The Successful Implementation of Deterrence in the Middle East

In a recent statement, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh emphasized the effectiveness of deterrence in the Middle East. The United States is focused on containing the war between Israel and Hamas within Gaza and preventing its expansion to other areas of the region. Singh acknowledged that to date, the conflict has not spilled over into neighboring countries or the broader region.

However, she highlighted ongoing attacks by Iranian-backed groups in Syria and Iraq against U.S. troops involved in the defeat-ISIS mission. From October 17 until now, there have been a total of 55 attacks on U.S. forces—27 in Iraq and 28 in Syria. In response to these attacks, 59 U.S. personnel sustained injuries, with 27 evaluated for traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and 32 for other injuries. Fortunately, all 59 individuals have since returned to duty.

Singh also mentioned the recent incident where Iranian-affiliated Houthis shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle. While refraining from disclosing any specific response strategies, she assured that the Secretary of Defense and President have appropriate plans in place.

In response to attacks on U.S. troops, the U.S. forces conducted three strikes in eastern Syria. Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to retaining the right to respond at their own discretion in the future.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Singh addressed the fighting between Hamas terrorists and Israeli troops. She reiterated the U.S.’s stance against firefights in hospitals, emphasizing the importance of these healthcare facilities as protected spaces for medical treatment. However, she acknowledged that intelligence reports indicate Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad exploit hospitals in the Gaza Strip, such as al-Shifa hospital, to conceal and support their military operations, including the presence of tunnels and weapons storage.

FAQs

What is deterrence?

Deterrence refers to the act of preventing a hostile or aggressive action by instilling fear or doubt in potential adversaries through the demonstration of capabilities, readiness, and intent to respond with force or other punitive measures.

What is traumatic brain injury (TBI)?

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a type of acquired brain damage caused by sudden trauma or impact to the head. It can result in various physical, cognitive, and emotional symptoms, ranging from mild to severe.

(Source: Department of Defense)