Pentagon Maintains Strong Military Presence in Mediterranean Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In a strategic move aimed at ensuring stability and deterrence in the Mediterranean region, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has issued an order for the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and another warship to remain deployed for several additional weeks. This decision comes as a response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, with the United States aiming to maintain a two-carrier presence near Israel.

The extension of the Ford’s deployment marks the third time this has occurred, illustrating the prevailing concerns regarding the region’s volatility during Israel’s war in Gaza. The presence of two aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean region is a rarity in recent times, solidifying the United States’ commitment to regional security.

While specific details regarding the extension have not been made public, multiple anonymous U.S. officials have confirmed the decision. By keeping the Ford and the USS Normandy cruiser deployed, the Pentagon seeks to reinforce its military presence and send a clear signal of support to Israel.

The Pentagon’s heightened military presence in the Mediterranean region can be attributed to the persistent threat posed by Iranian-backed militants. Since Hamas’ initial attacks on October 7, these militants have taken advantage of the ongoing conflict by launching regular rocket, drone, and missile attacks on U.S. military installations in Iraq and Syria.

Moreover, U.S. warships stationed in the Red Sea have intercepted missiles fired towards Israel from areas controlled by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Additionally, these warships have effectively neutralized one-way attack drones and provided assistance to commercial vessels facing Houthi attacks near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

As of now, the region hosts 19 U.S. warships, including seven in the eastern Mediterranean and 12 spanning the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Persian Gulf. Defense Secretary Austin’s decision to extend the Ford’s deployment coincides with Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s statement, affirming that it will take months to defeat Hamas and predicting a protracted war.

While the Ford’s crew of approximately 5,000 sailors eagerly await a decision regarding their holiday leave, it remains crucial to maintain the strong presence of the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean. Initially scheduled to return home in early November, the Ford’s extended deployment underscores the United States’ commitment to regional stability and support for Israel’s defense efforts.

The original plan was for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group to replace the Ford in the region. However, Defense Secretary Austin’s decision has resulted in both the Eisenhower and Ford stationed in the waters from southern Europe to the Middle East.

Throughout the years, American aircraft carriers have consistently demonstrated their effectiveness as a deterrent against potential threats and aggressive behavior, particularly from Iran and its ships. These carriers play a crucial role in protecting commercial ships in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks.

Although specific details regarding the extension have not been disclosed, the Pentagon intends to keep the Ford deployed in the Mediterranean for several more weeks. Simultaneously, the USS Eisenhower patrols the Gulf of Oman alongside the USS Philippine Sea, a Navy cruiser. Three Navy destroyers, the USS Carney, USS Stethem, and USS Mason, regularly navigate the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to deter and respond to Houthi attacks.

The Ford’s strike group also includes other destroyers such as the USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney, and USS Roosevelt. While the United States previously maintained two aircraft carriers in the Middle East during the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, recent years have witnessed a shift in focus and naval presence towards the Asia Pacific region.

