Chinese Jets’ “Coercive and Risky” Behavior: A Growing Concern for U.S.

The Pentagon’s recent release of declassified videos and photos showcasing “coercive and risky” maneuvers by Chinese jets towards U.S. planes in the Indo-Pacific region has sparked concerns over China’s escalating provocative behavior. The disclosed footage, which captures 15 incidents, highlights the alarming extent to which Chinese jets have approached U.S. aircraft, at times within a mere 20 feet.

Assistant Defense Secretary for the Indo-Pacific, Ely Ratner, revealed that these incidents of “coercive and risky” behavior have been on the rise since the fall of 2021, with over 180 cases recorded to date. This number surpasses the total incidents of the previous decade, indicating a disturbing trend of increased Chinese aggression.

In an effort to undermine the safe operations of U.S. forces, Ratner explained that the Chinese have resorted to reckless maneuvers, discharging chaff, shooting flares, or rapidly and dangerously approaching U.S. planes. Such actions jeopardize the safety of pilots and have prompted criticism from U.S. officials.

While the Pentagon acknowledges that labeling these actions as “coercive and risky” falls slightly short of the more severe categorization of “unsafe and unprofessional,” it is nonetheless a matter of serious concern. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John Aquilino clarified that the recent behavior has led to uncomfortably close encounters between aircraft, calling attention to the potential dangers faced by pilots.

Furthermore, both Aquilino and Ratner highlighted that China’s provocative behavior extends beyond the airspace and extends to harassment of U.S. ships. This broader pattern of aggression raises significant concerns about China’s intentions and its impact on regional stability.

As the Pentagon prepares to submit its annual Chinese Military Power Report to Congress, this year’s report is expected to emphasize the escalating harassing behavior by China. The release of the declassified videos and photos serves as a preemptive step in shedding light on the extent of China’s growing military capabilities and its increasingly belligerent actions.

In conclusion, China’s “coercive and risky” behavior towards U.S. planes and ships represents a risk to regional stability and the safety of military personnel. It is imperative for the international community to closely monitor these developments and encourage diplomatic dialogue to mitigate tensions and prevent further escalation.