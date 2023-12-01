U.S. Troops Face 74th Attack in the Middle East: A Constant Threat in Iraq and Syria

In yet another incident, U.S. forces stationed in Syria were attacked on Tuesday, adding to the growing number of assaults. This marks the 74th attack on American troops since October 17th, according to Pentagon officials. The persistence of these attacks underscores the ongoing threat faced by U.S. military personnel deployed in the Middle East.

The Pentagon spokesperson, Sabrina Singh, confirmed the recent attack during a Department of Defense briefing. While there were no injuries or damage reported in this particular incident, the frequency of these attacks raises concerns about the safety of U.S. troops and the stability of the region.

Originating from Iraqi militia groups, these attacks began on October 17th and have targeted American forces in both Iraq and Syria. Reports suggest that these assaults are in response to the U.S.’s support for Israel following the retaliatory actions against Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, after its attack on October 7th.

It is important to note that the 74 attacks do not include the instances where ballistic missiles have been launched toward U.S. military vessels. Commanding officers on these ships have ordered their interception and destruction as a precautionary measure.

One such interception occurred recently when the U.S. Navy Destroyer USS Carney shot down an Iranian-made Houthi drone launched from Yemen. Thankfully, the vessel and its crew remained unharmed during the attack near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The exclusion of Houthi drones and missiles from the tally of attacks raises questions and demands clarification. According to Sabrina Singh, the ships that encounter these drones or missiles have the authority to respond if they feel their personnel or vessel are threatened. While it is unclear what the intended targets of these drones and missiles were, the initial assessment suggests that the ships themselves were not the primary objective.

The ongoing attacks on U.S. troops and their response to potential threats highlight the precarious nature of the situation. As the region continues to grapple with conflicts and tensions, the safety and security of American personnel remain a top priority. The U.S. military is actively monitoring and evaluating these incidents to ensure the protection of its troops.

(Source: Fox News)