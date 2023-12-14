Defense Secretary to Visit Middle East Amid Escalating Tensions in Region

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to make a trip to the Middle East next week, as the Biden administration grapples with an increase in Iran-backed attacks on American forces in the region and works to address the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This will be Austin’s second visit to the area since the recent attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7.

During his trip, Austin plans to meet with senior leaders in Bahrain, Qatar, and Israel to discuss the Pentagon’s objectives, which include protecting U.S. forces and citizens, supporting Israel’s right to self-defense, and assisting Israel in securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The primary concern on Austin’s agenda will be the immediate threat faced by American forces in the region due to the spike in attacks in Iraq and Syria, as well as the risk to commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Calls for a stronger response from the Biden administration have grown as concerns over the effectiveness of the Pentagon’s actions in deterring further violence have been raised.

Since October 17, Iran-backed militias have carried out 94 drone and rocket attacks on U.S. positions in Iraq and Syria, resulting in minor injuries to 66 U.S. service members. The U.S. has responded to these attacks with precision airstrikes and other measures, but they have not been able to prevent further incidents.

In addition to the attacks in Iraq and Syria, Houthi rebels funded by Iran have escalated their strikes on international shipping in the Red Sea, drawing the involvement of U.S. warships. There has been a particular focus on ships associated with Israel or Israeli companies. Efforts are underway to form an international maritime task force to counter these Houthi attacks, building on the existing framework of Combined Task Force 153.

While the Biden administration has not ruled out a military response, the current emphasis is on establishing international cooperation to address the situation. Defense Secretary Austin and his counterparts will explore options to counter the recent aggression by the Houthis. The formation of an international solution is crucial for dealing with this international problem.

During the trip, Secretary Austin will urge his Israeli counterpart to take additional measures to protect innocent lives and establish safe evacuation routes for civilians affected by the conflict. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will also be traveling to Israel to address the escalating situation.

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, the Biden administration is working to manage the complex challenges posed by Iran-backed attacks and the Israel-Hamas conflict. The defense secretary’s visit serves as a testament to the United States’ commitment to support its allies and maintain stability in the region.

