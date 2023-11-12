Pentagon Report Highlights Growing Biodefense Threats from China and Russia

A recent biodefense review conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense has brought attention to the urgent need for increased preparedness in addressing the potential risks associated with bioweapons and pandemics. The report emphasizes the growing threat posed by China, as well as the acute dangers emanating from Russia, North Korea, Iran, and other violent extremist organizations.

While previous assessments have focused on the concern of dual-use technologies, this review specifically singles out China as a long-term threat. It raises doubts about Beijing’s compliance with international rules on biowarfare and expresses concerns regarding its accelerated plans to integrate civilian biological research programs into the military. The report also suggests that China, along with Russia, North Korea, and Iran, have the capability to create deadly toxins and pathogens using advances in synthetic biology and peptide synthesis.

In recent years, tensions between China and the United States over biological research have escalated, with controversies surrounding the origins of the coronavirus and unproven accusations of the United States engaging in bio-military research in Ukraine. China has invested heavily in biosafety labs and scientific research programs, aiming to establish itself as a world leader in specialized medical and biological research.

The Defense Department review calls for a more collective and unified approach to biodefense within the U.S. military. It highlights the need for better intelligence collection, biosurveillance, and early-warning analysis to address the biosecurity threat. The report also emphasizes the importance of streamlining responsibilities and improving coordination within the Defense Department to effectively respond to potential bioweapon threats.

