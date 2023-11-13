The United States Deploying Unarmed Drones for Hostage Recovery Efforts in Gaza

In a significant development, the United States has officially confirmed that it has been operating unarmed surveillance drones over Gaza. The Pentagon has acknowledged that these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are being used in support of hostage recovery efforts following the attack by Hamas on Israel.

The decision to deploy these UAVs came after reporters observed their presence on flight-tracking websites. The US government’s statement revealed that these drones are not only conducting surveillance missions but also providing advice and assistance to assist their Israeli counterparts in their efforts to recover hostages.

The drones being used in this operation are MQ-9 Reapers, which are typically operated by American special forces. Although they have been used for airstrikes in Afghanistan, their primary function is surveillance due to their ability to remain in the air for over 20 hours at a time. The Pentagon has clarified that these drones are not being used to coordinate Israeli military actions in and around Gaza but rather to gather crucial information related to hostage recovery.

It’s worth noting that these UAVs are not the only remotely-controlled military vehicles currently operating in the region. The US Navy recently announced that it conducted a test in international waters of the Arabian Sea, firing lethal munitions from an unmanned surface vehicle. This marked the first time such munitions were employed from a USV in the Middle East, further enhancing American military capabilities in the region.

The US government has also dispatched two battleships to the eastern Mediterranean to prevent the escalation of the conflict between Hamas and Israel. However, the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, has issued a stern warning to the US, stating that their fleets in the Mediterranean do not intimidate his militant group.

