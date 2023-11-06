Trump’s Defense Attorney Denies Requesting Election Overturn, Calls for Further Investigation

Former President Donald Trump’s defense attorney, John Lauro, has disputed claims that Trump asked Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election. Lauro asserts that Trump only wanted Pence to “pause” the certification of votes, allowing states to investigate the alleged election fraud. While these claims have been repeatedly rejected by the courts, Lauro argues that Trump was within his First Amendment rights to petition for a delay in certification.

Speaking on Sunday morning news shows, Lauro clarified that Trump believed there were irregularities in the election that needed to be investigated before certifying the results. Despite Trump’s insistence on the need for further investigation, his legal team maintains that he pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. The former president also expressed discontent with U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, and announced plans to request her recusal and move the trial outside of Washington.

Lauro further underscored that Pence’s testimony will demonstrate Trump’s belief in election irregularities and his reliance on legal advice when seeking to delay certification. However, Pence himself contradicted this assertion during an interview, stating that Trump seemed “convinced” early on that Pence had the power to reject or return votes. Pence also noted that Trump’s attorneys had explicitly asked him to overturn the election, a request that he rejected.

The ongoing indictment reveals how Trump and his allies, after exhausting legal avenues, made baseless claims of fraud and pressured Pence and state election officials to help him remain in power. These efforts culminated in the violent storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Pence’s role as a central figure, along with his firm rejection of Trump’s claims, has thrust him into the heart of the prosecution against Trump.

Trump’s defense team aims to move the trial from Washington in search of a more diverse jury, but such requests have been consistently denied for the cases related to the January 6 riot. Meanwhile, arguments continue about whether Trump can receive a fair trial in the nation’s capital. The prosecution has requested a protective order to limit Trump’s ability to publicly disclose information about the case due to his previous social media posts targeting individuals involved in legal matters. The decision on this matter rests with Judge Chutkan.