Gov. Fintiri Congratulates Former Gov. Wike on New Ministerial Appointment

Governor Ahmad Fintiri of Adamawa state has extended his warm congratulations to the immediate past governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, on his recent appointment as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Wike, among the 45 ministers-designate screened and confirmed by the Senate, was officially sworn into office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Governor Fintiri expressed his belief that Wike’s appointment is well-deserved, considering his track record of good governance and commitment to promoting economic growth in Rivers state. Fintiri is optimistic that the FCT will benefit from Wike’s leadership qualities and his dedication to serving the people’s needs.

In a congratulatory message posted on his Twitter page, Fintiri praised Wike’s exemplary leadership traits and the positive impact he made during his tenure as governor of Rivers state. He expressed confidence that Wike would continue to work towards the growth and development of the FCT, just as he did in Rivers state.

The appointment of former governors as ministers has recently attracted attention, with the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) calling on President Tinubu to prevent these former governors from collecting life pensions from their respective states. SERAP emphasized the need to put an end to this practice, urging the government to focus on more pressing matters.

President Tinubu also appointed the immediate past governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, as the Minister of Works, and Festus Keyamo as the Aviation Minister. These appointments mark the government’s commitment to assembling a capable and experienced team to drive growth and development in various sectors.

In conclusion, Governor Fintiri’s congratulatory message to Former Governor Wike highlights the recognition of his accomplishments and the anticipation of positive contributions to the FCT. As the newly appointed Minister of the FCT, Wike will have the opportunity to make a significant impact and leave a lasting legacy.