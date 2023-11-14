A Matter of Strategy: Israel’s Deliberations Before Entering Gaza

Israeli forces have been preparing to enter Gaza to eliminate Hamas as a military force following a recent raid into southern Israel. With over 300,000 reservists called up for the IDF, tanks, artillery systems, and heavily armed infantry have filled the Israeli side of the Gaza border. Despite the military build-up, Israel has not yet initiated its planned incursion. So, what factors are influencing this decision?

The Concerns of President Biden

President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel this week reveals the White House’s apprehensions about the escalating situation. The US administration is primarily focused on the humanitarian crisis and the potential spread of the conflict across the Middle East. President Biden has expressed his opposition to any Israeli reoccupation of Gaza, emphasizing that it would be a significant mistake. While officially supporting Israel as a strategic ally, he is also likely urging restraint on the Israeli government. The US wants to understand Israel’s plan to exit Gaza if it were to enter, and the timing must not coincide with President Biden’s visit.

The Shadow of Iran

Iran has issued warnings that it will not let Israel’s assault on Gaza go unanswered. As Iran supports various Shi’a militias in the Middle East, particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon, there is concern that Hezbollah may initiate a new front on Israel’s northern border. This would force Israel to fight a war on two fronts. However, the presence of two US Navy carrier strike groups in the Mediterranean provides some reassurance to Israel. Any attack from Hezbollah could trigger a devastating retaliation from US naval air power. It is worth noting that in 2006, Hezbollah was able to strike an Israeli warship using advanced anti-ship missiles.

The Humanitarian Crisis

Israel’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza differs from global sentiment. As Palestinian civilian casualties rise due to Israeli airstrikes, international sympathy for Israel has declined. Calls to stop the air strikes and protect innocent Gazans have grown louder. If Israeli ground forces enter Gaza, the death toll will likely increase further. Israeli soldiers will also be at risk from ambushes, snipers, and booby traps, potentially encountering extensive tunnel systems. Unfortunately, it is often the civilian population that bears the brunt of the casualties.

An Intelligence Failure

Israeli intelligence has faced criticism for failing to foresee Hamas’s initial attack. Despite having informants and spies within Gaza, the intelligence agency Shin Bet was unable to prevent the assault. In an effort to rectify this failure, Israeli intelligence has likely been working to gather more information before initiating a ground operation. This would allow the IDF to specifically target and minimize collateral damage, rather than engaging in widespread combat amid condemned attacks and global backlash.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the purpose of Israel’s potential incursion into Gaza?

A: Israel aims to eliminate Hamas as a military force following a raid into southern Israel.

Q: Why has Israel not yet entered Gaza?

A: Several factors, including concern over President Biden’s visit, potential repercussions from Iran through Hezbollah, the growing humanitarian crisis, and the need for better intelligence, have influenced Israel’s decision to delay the incursion.

Q: What is the global sentiment regarding the Israeli airstrikes?

A: As the death toll among Palestinian civilians rises, there has been a shift in global sympathy away from Israel, with increasing calls to stop the airstrikes and protect innocent Gazans.