Paste Magazine Acquires Jezebel, Aiming to Redefine Boundaries

After the recent closure of Jezebel, a renowned feminist news site, there is a surprising turn of events. Paste Magazine, a prominent music and culture publication, has acquired Jezebel and is set to relaunch the site. This move comes as a response to the need to preserve the spirit of Jezebel and provide a platform that pushes boundaries and resonates with the audience.

Josh Jackson, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Paste Magazine, revealed his intention to bring together the best aspects of different eras and infuse them into the revitalized Jezebel. He expressed the desire to create an environment where Gen Z voices can thrive, just as previous generations experienced through the quintessential site for millennial women. Jackson emphasized the importance of empowering individuals and teaching them what they can be.

Despite the unexpected closure of Jezebel, Paste Magazine recognized the opportunity to continue its legacy and inspire the next generation. Jackson firmly believes that there are advertisers who are brave enough to meet the audience where they are and support this vision.

The acquisition also includes the revival of Splinter, a former political news website that was previously shuttered. Jackson plans to have Splinter up and running in time for the upcoming 2024 election. While the details are still being finalized, he is actively seeking out talented individuals to join the team.

The news of Jezebel’s acquisition has been met with enthusiasm from former staffers who have expressed their relief and appreciation for the site’s revival. They see in Paste Magazine a commitment to preserving the essence of Jezebel and entrusting them to carry that legacy forward.

Jezebel was initially launched in 2007 as part of the Gawker ecosystem and quickly became recognized for its incisive political commentary, cultural critiques, and celebrity gossip. Over the years, it carved out a distinct space for itself. However, due to misalignment with the business model and target audience of its parent company, G/O Media, Jezebel faced closure alongside other feminist blogs.

The significance of Paste Magazine’s acquisition extends beyond just Jezebel. It symbolizes a revitalization of the feminist media landscape, providing hope for online communities that were left without their trusted platforms. With Paste Magazine at the helm, there is renewed potential for growth, evolution, and the continuation of important conversations.

FAQ:

Who acquired Jezebel? Paste Magazine, a music and culture publication, has acquired Jezebel.

Paste Magazine, a music and culture publication, has acquired Jezebel. What is the aim of the acquisition? The aim is to relaunch Jezebel and create a platform that pushes boundaries and resonates with the audience.

The aim is to relaunch Jezebel and create a platform that pushes boundaries and resonates with the audience. Are there plans to revive other websites? Yes, the acquisition also includes the revival of Splinter, a former political news website.

Yes, the acquisition also includes the revival of Splinter, a former political news website. When will Splinter be up and running? Jackson hopes to have Splinter operational ahead of the 2024 election.

(Source: New York Times)