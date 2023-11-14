Passport Applications Surge as Travel Resumes: Plan Ahead!

Passport applications in the United States have reached an all-time high as more Americans eagerly embrace the opportunity to travel abroad once again. With the easing of pandemic-related health concerns and the reopening of international borders, people are flocking to the State Department to obtain their passports.

In the fiscal year 2022 alone, the State Department issued a record-breaking 22 million passports. And according to a spokesperson, this number is expected to be surpassed in fiscal year 2023, which ends on September 30. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified before Congress, describing the current volume of passport applications as “unprecedented.”

These high application numbers have created significant delays in passport processing. The State Department now recommends that individuals apply for a passport at least six months before their planned travel or passport expiration dates. This timeframe takes into account the longer processing times and allows ample time for mailing both ways.

Currently, routine passport applications take approximately 10 to 13 weeks to process, excluding mailing time. The cost for a traditional passport book is $130, and first-time applicants must also pay a $35 acceptance fee. Those in need of a faster turnaround can opt for expedited processing, which costs an additional $60. Expedited passports are currently processed within seven to nine weeks.

It is important for travelers to note that the processing times mentioned above do not include the time required for mailing. Mailing times can take an additional month, with two weeks for the applications to reach the passport agency or center and another two weeks to receive the printed passport.

However, there are options available to expedite the delivery of the new passport book. For an extra $19.53, travelers can choose expedited delivery by mail, which guarantees delivery within one to two days. Alternatively, Priority Mail Express service from the United States Postal Service can be purchased for faster application submission, with pricing varying based on the geographical area.

In certain circumstances, individuals may qualify for further expedited processing. The State Department offers Life-or-Death Emergency Service for those with qualified emergencies who need to travel abroad within three business days. Urgent Travel Service is available for those who are traveling within 14 calendar days without having applied for a passport, or within five days for those who have already applied.

Renewing passports in a timely manner is crucial, even for those who do not have immediate travel plans. Some countries have specific requirements regarding passport expiration dates. For example, the Schengen Area in the European Union requires passports to be valid for at least 90 days beyond the departure date from the traveler’s home country. Similarly, many countries in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions require a minimum of six months of validity for entry. It is advisable to renew passports well in advance to avoid any complications or travel restrictions.

Additionally, certain nations may require travelers to obtain separate visas for entry, which adds an extra layer of complexity and time to the travel planning process. The State Department provides information on passport and visa requirements for specific countries.

In conclusion, the surge in passport applications reflects the eagerness of Americans to resume international travel. However, it is crucial for individuals to plan ahead and apply for their passports well in advance to account for the lengthy processing times. By doing so, travelers can ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey to their desired destinations.

