A Terrifying Flight Experience on the Way to Mallorca

Passengers on a flight to the Spanish island of Mallorca recently experienced a terrifying ordeal when their plane encountered severe turbulence during a storm. One passenger, Estela Orts, captured the stomach-churning moments on video and expressed her gratitude for surviving the harrowing experience.

Orts, who stars as Captain Scarlet in the “Pirates Adventure Show” in Magaluf, was returning to Mallorca from Alicante when the plane began to rock violently above the Balearics in the Mediterranean. The turbulence was so intense that the plane started to fall, causing panic among the passengers.

Witnesses described the chaos and fear that permeated the cabin. People were screaming, children were getting sick, and many couldn’t help but cry. The situation felt never-ending, with everyone on board clinging to their seats as if on a roller coaster. However, the pilot eventually managed to stabilize the aircraft, bringing some relief to the terrified passengers.

Orts, still recovering from the shock, expressed her gratitude towards the pilot for their skillful handling of the situation. In a heartfelt message, she thanked the pilot for giving her a second chance at life. Despite the scare, she acknowledged that it was just a temporary moment of fear.

The incident left Orts feeling vulnerable, realizing that her life was in someone else’s hands. She couldn’t help but tremble and cry, overwhelmed by the anxiousness of the situation. Each passenger had their unique reaction to the turbulence, some screaming, others crying, and surprisingly, some even seemed to enjoy the chaotic experience.

The video captured by Orts revealed a passenger behind her bizarrely grinning during the turbulence, highlighting the diverse range of reactions among the passengers. Eventually, the pilot decided to turn back and return to Alicante, considering it the safest option in the face of the powerful storm with winds exceeding 75 mph.

This terrifying flight experience serves as a reminder of the unexpected challenges that can occur during air travel. However, it also showcases the skill and expertise of pilots who navigate through adversity to ensure the safety of their passengers.