In a significant turn of events, the Fatah party in Palestine has expressed strong condemnation for the open letter published by Palestinian academics. This letter criticizes President Mahmoud Abbas’s recent remarks on the Holocaust, which sparked widespread accusations of antisemitism. Fatah officials have labeled the signatories as “extremely dangerous” and accused them of aligning themselves with the enemies of the Palestinian people.

The letter, which the Fatah party has described as a “statement of shame,” has drawn attention for its critique of President Abbas’s comments. These comments, based on footage that surfaced last month, suggested that the persecution of European Jews by Hitler was due to their “social role” and predatory lending practices, rather than their religion and race. While some claim that these comments were academic and historical quotations, the open letter firmly rejects any attempt to diminish or justify antisemitism.

The publication of this letter has raised eyebrows among politicians who view it as a suspicious act that may compromise the Palestinian Authority’s demand for full membership at the UN. They argue that unity is crucial at this time, particularly as President Abbas prepares to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly next week.

The open letter, signed by Palestinian academics mainly residing in the United States and Europe, also criticizes the growing authoritarian rule of the Palestinian Authority. The signatories highlight their frustration with the selective outrage over President Abbas’s speech and emphasize the need to oppose racism, apartheid, and antisemitism while advocating for Palestinian rights.

It is worth mentioning that President Abbas’s popularity has been on the decline for several years, as Palestinians express discontent over his autocratic style of ruling and refusal to hold elections. Corruption allegations, security cooperation with Israel, and perceived inaction in the face of settlement expansion have further contributed to the erosion of support for his presidency.

