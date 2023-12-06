Cold Extremes: Frigid Siberian Weather Shocks the World

As the world experiences warmer weather due to climate change, Russia’s Siberia is facing an unprecedented cold front. Extreme temperatures of below minus-70 degrees Celsius have been recorded, making it the harshest winter in decades. The bone-chilling cold is impacting northeastern Siberia particularly, with temperatures reaching as low as minus-73.7 degrees Celsius.

Contrary to the frigid conditions in Siberia, the rest of the world, including Europe and the United States, has been experiencing warmer than usual temperatures. According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Service, November 2021 was the warmest November ever recorded. This continued trend of record-breaking warmth has made this year on track to be the warmest year ever documented.

Climate scientists attribute these extreme weather events to global warming; however, they also expect that cold snaps like this will become less frequent and intense in the future, covering smaller geographical areas.

The recent cold snap in Siberia displaced abnormally warm weather that had previously covered a significant portion of Asia. The extreme cold arrived in the Sakha Republic, located in Siberia’s east, at the beginning of December. Record-breaking lows of minus-72.4 degrees Celsius and minus-73.7 degrees Celsius were recorded on December 4th and 5th, respectively.

The bone-chilling conditions are not limited to the Sakha Republic but have extended over a vast area spanning approximately 1,200 miles to the north and northwest of the Sea of Okhotsk. Susuman, situated about 200 miles southeast of Agayakan, reached minus-66.8 degrees Celsius, while Agayakan experienced temperatures as low as minus-70.6 degrees Celsius.

Despite the extreme cold, residents in Yakutsk, the capital city of the Sakha Republic, have adapted to the frigid conditions. They emphasize the importance of wearing appropriate clothing and constantly staying in motion to ensure proper blood circulation.

The cold front gripping Siberia shows no signs of abating any time soon. The coldest air compared to normal stretches from Scandinavia to the entirety of Russia and is expected to move south and east, affecting Kazakhstan and Mongolia. This cold front is anticipated to persist until at least the early or middle part of next week, with temperatures approximately 35 to 40 degrees below average.

The frigid weather in Siberia is linked to the negative phase of the Arctic Oscillation, a climate pattern. This negative phase typically pushes the coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere south of the polar region. While Siberia experiences extreme cold, other areas in the Arctic are experiencing significantly above-average temperatures.

Although previous research has suggested that severe winter weather in Siberia can potentially lead to colder conditions in North America, there is currently no indication of such an event occurring.

In conclusion, the extreme cold in Siberia challenges the global trend of warming temperatures due to climate change. While the impact of this cold snap remains limited to Siberia, it serves as a stark reminder of the complex and unpredictable nature of the world’s climate patterns.

FAQ:

Q: How cold is it in Siberia?

A: Siberia is currently experiencing temperatures below minus-70 degrees Celsius.

Q: Is this the coldest winter in decades?

A: Yes, the extreme cold in Siberia is the most severe in decades in some areas.

Q: Is global warming responsible for the extreme cold?

A: While global warming is a factor, extreme cold snaps like this can still occur, although they are expected to become less frequent and intense over time.

Q: How are residents coping with the cold in Yakutsk?

A: Yakutsk residents emphasize the importance of wearing appropriate clothing and staying in motion to ensure proper blood circulation.

Q: Will this cold front impact North America?

A: Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that this cold front will lead to colder conditions in North America.

Sources:

– [Copernicus Climate Service](https://climate.copernicus.eu/)

– Weather historian Thierry Goose