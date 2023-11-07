Hurricane Lee Strengthens and Poses Potential Threat to New England Coast

Hurricane Lee, currently a formidable Category 3 storm, is making its way across the Atlantic with increased intensity. While it remains uncertain if the storm will directly impact the New England coast, recent developments indicate that parts of Cape Cod and Maine are now within the forecast cone of the hurricane.

According to meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon from StormTeam 5, the western edge of the forecast cone encompasses the outer Cape and Nantucket, potentially bringing about significant impacts in terms of wind and rain if the storm tracks on the western side. Alternatively, if Lee veers toward the eastern side of the cone, the Massachusetts coastline may experience gusty winds, rough surf, and substantial waves.

Predicting the exact path of Hurricane Lee is no easy feat, given the vast width of the forecast cone, which extends approximately 500 miles. However, StormTeam 5 meteorologist A.J. Burnett estimates a 10 to 20% chance of tropical storm-force winds affecting the Cape and the islands.

The potential impacts of Lee are primarily concentrated over the upcoming weekend, with an anticipated rise in sea levels resulting in 5- to 10-foot waves and increased rip current risks, particularly in the Cape and islands area. While Lee experienced a rapid intensification from Category 1 to Category 5 earlier this week, it has since slightly weakened and is presently projected to travel northward, passing between the East Coast and Bermuda.

Although a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Bermuda, the focus now shifts to monitoring Hurricane Lee’s progression and the likelihood of its interaction with the New England region. Local residents and authorities are urged to stay informed about the storm’s trajectory and prepare accordingly for potential adverse weather conditions.

As Hurricane Lee maintains its course, only time will reveal the true nature of its impact on the northeastern United States. Keeping a close eye on weather updates and following safety guidelines will be crucial in navigating through this storm season.