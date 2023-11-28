Controversy Surrounds Parthenon Marbles as UK-Greece Meeting Derails

A diplomatic row has erupted as the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, unexpectedly canceled a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The two leaders were scheduled to discuss the contentious issue of the Elgin Marbles, ancient Greek sculptures that Greece has long been demanding the return of from Britain.

The marbles, taken from the Parthenon temple by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the 19th century, have been a source of tension between the two countries for decades. Greece claims that the marbles were stolen, while Britain denies these allegations.

Mitsotakis expressed his disappointment at the cancellation of the meeting, accusing Sunak of dodging the issue. He expressed his desire to discuss the marbles with his British counterpart, emphasizing the importance of confronting different perspectives.

The British government, in response, highlighted the significance of the UK-Greece relationship, particularly in areas like NATO cooperation and addressing common challenges such as illegal migration and conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. The Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, was offered as an alternative contact for Mitsotakis.

The dispute over the marbles originated from their removal by Earl of Elgin from the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis. Britain argues that it legally obtained the sculptures, while Greece maintains they were stolen.

The cancellation of the meeting appears to have been triggered by comments made by Mitsotakis to the BBC, in which he compared the marbles held at the British Museum to the Mona Lisa being divided in half. This reportedly upset the British Prime Minister and led to the abandonment of the meeting.

While Greece has been pushing for a loan arrangement as a solution for the marbles’ return, the UK government has consistently rejected the idea of relinquishing ownership. The Financial Times reported that the British opposition leader, Keir Starmer, would not oppose a mutually agreeable loan deal, but Sunak’s spokesperson firmly reiterated the government’s position, stating that the British Museum is the rightful home for the marbles.

