Parliamentary Elections in Bangladesh Witness Concerns and Aspirations

In a bid to support democracy, peaceful assembly, and freedom of expression in Bangladesh, the United States has applauded the people’s aspirations while expressing concern over certain developments. The recently concluded parliamentary elections held on January 7, 2024, saw the Awami League party securing a majority of seats, as acknowledged by the United States.

However, amidst this victory, the United States has taken note of the arrests of numerous political opposition members and reports of irregularities on elections day. These concerns have led the United States, along with other observers, to conclude that the elections were not entirely free and fair. It is regrettable that not all parties were able to participate in these elections.

The incidents of violence leading up to and during the elections have also drawn condemnation from the United States. Recognizing the significance of maintaining peace and stability, the United States urges the Government of Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate reports of violence. Holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions would contribute to establishing a sense of justice and ensuring a credible electoral process. Furthermore, the United States calls upon all political parties to reject violence as a means to achieve their objectives.

In the face of these challenges, the United States affirms its commitment to partnering with Bangladesh. The shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific remains a cornerstone of this collaboration. The United States also seeks to support human rights and civil society in Bangladesh and aims to deepen both people-to-people and economic ties.

