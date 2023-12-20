The Battle in India’s Parliament: Opposition Outrage as MPs are Suspended

India’s parliament witnessed a scene of turmoil as 49 more opposition MPs were suspended, bringing the total number of barred lawmakers to 141. The suspension follows protests against a security breach that occurred last week in the parliament building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is being accused of attacking democracy by the opposition, after a record-breaking 78 MPs were suspended in a single day. The suspended MPs, who are mostly members of the opposition alliance known as INDIA, will be barred for the remainder of the winter session. However, some may face extended suspensions based on the decision of the parliament’s privileges committee.

This suspension has escalated tensions between the opposition and the government, exacerbating the already frosty relations. The opposition MPs had demanded a statement from either Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Modi regarding the security breach. The breach involved individuals entering parliament, setting off colored gas, and shouting slogans. Four protesters have been charged under an anti-terror law, and six people have been arrested. The motive behind the breach remains undisclosed officially, but reports suggest that the protesters were unemployed and expressing their frustration with government policies.

Notably, opposition MPs have also called for a discussion on the security lapse during the parliamentary session. Prime Minister Modi, while not addressing the issue directly in parliament, expressed seriousness about the incident in an interview with a Hindi newspaper. He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the matter. Similarly, Home Minister Shah has ordered a high-level inquiry into the breach, criticizing the opposition for politicizing the incident.

The opposition, however, has accused the government of suspending MPs deliberately to pass crucial bills without proper debate. Federal minister Piyush Goyal, who moved a motion to suspend 34 MPs in the upper house, dismissed the opposition’s protest as a “pre-planned strategy” to disrupt parliamentary functioning and block important bills. He further accused the opposition MPs of disrespecting the parliament and its officials by refusing to abide by their requests regarding protest signs.

The current suspension of MPs is expected to impact the already strained relations between the government and the opposition. The opposition’s frustration with the government’s handling of parliamentary proceedings and security breaches reflects a deeper sense of dissatisfaction with the prevailing political climate. As both sides continue to clash, the impact of these tensions on India’s democracy and governance remains to be seen.

