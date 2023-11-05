European Leaders Discuss Migration at EPC Summit, Emphasizing Collaboration

Migration took center stage at the European Political Community (EPC) summit, despite not being on the official agenda. Political leaders from Albania, Britain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the European Commission engaged in intensive discussions about finding cooperative solutions to address migration challenges in Europe.

The participating leaders formulated an eight-point document that will serve as a foundation for ongoing efforts to reach an agreement on migration. The document focuses on a coordinated approach with countries of origin and transit to effectively combat irregular immigration. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of cooperation among Western Balkan countries, emphasizing that collaboration could significantly reduce irregular immigration.

The key points of the document include addressing migrant smuggling along routes and external borders through joint action with partner countries, providing support to partner countries by strengthening border protection, and assisting with voluntary repatriation and reintegration efforts. Additionally, there is a proposal to update the legal framework regarding criminal offenses related to people smuggling and to enhance cooperation on visa policies, return, and readmission.

The migration discussions at the EPC summit unfolded shortly after EU member states finalized their position on common rules to manage unexpected mass arrivals of asylum seekers. Over the years, the Commission has shifted its focus towards engaging with third countries to limit irregular migration. Recently, an agreement with Tunisia pledged €105 million to combat human trafficking, bolster border management, and expedite the return of denied asylum seekers. However, concerns about the treatment of migrants by Tunisian authorities have been raised by members of the European Parliament and humanitarian organizations.

Although migration discussions at the EPC summit were fruitful, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić expressed the need for more involvement from North African countries. Despite this, he remained committed to finding solutions and emphasized his willingness to cooperate with European partners on migration matters.

Overall, the EPC summit highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts and a coordinated approach to effectively manage migration challenges in Europe. The discussions set the stage for further negotiations and cooperation between EU member states and partner countries to address migration in a pragmatic and legally sound manner.