New Regulations Limit Rental Electric Scooters in Paris

Paris has recently implemented a set of new regulations that severely restrict rental electric scooters in the city, making it one of the few places to do so. Over the past few years, stand-up e-scooters for rent have gained popularity among riders in the French capital. However, along with their popularity came significant safety concerns, with numerous reports of injuries and even fatalities.

To address these issues, Paris had previously reduced the number of companies operating self-service scooter rentals, resulting in fewer scooters on the streets. The city also attempted to encourage riders to stay off the sidewalks, limit their speeds, and park only in designated areas. Despite these efforts, in 2021, an unfortunate accident occurred along the Seine River that claimed the life of an Italian woman who was struck by a scooter carrying two riders.

David Belliard, Paris’ deputy mayor for transportation, acknowledged that many problems persisted even after the regulations were put in place, particularly regarding safety and the usage of public spaces. In response to residents’ concerns, the city conducted a referendum in April asking whether they were in favor of or against the continued presence of “self-service scooters” in Paris. The results showed that an overwhelming majority, 89%, voted to get rid of rental electric scooters, despite the low turnout.

Consequently, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced that all app-based rental scooters would be phased out by September. The three companies that operated these scooters were given until Thursday to remove approximately 15,000 vehicles from the streets. However, privately owned non-rental scooters are still permitted in the city.

One of the prominent e-scooter operators in Paris, Lime, stated in a press release that they would redeploy their fleet to other dynamic European cities where scooter usage is on the rise. This move reflects a growing trend among cities worldwide to either restrict or outright ban rental scooters. Some cities, like Copenhagen, had previously banned these scooters only to later reverse the restrictions.

While the removal of rental electric scooters has disappointed many Parisians who heavily relied on them for transportation, there are also residents who welcome the new regulations. Some individuals expressed concerns about the reckless behavior of scooter riders, citing personal experiences of accidents resulting in severe injuries.

