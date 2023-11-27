Paris Mayor Resigns from X, Criticizing it as a Destructive Online Environment

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, recently announced her departure from X, previously known as Twitter, claiming that the social media platform has transformed into a “gigantic global sewer” that is causing harm to our democracies by promoting abuse and false information.

Since its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk in 2022, X has faced significant changes. One of them was the layoff of a large number of content moderation employees, which raised concerns about the platform’s ability to effectively address problematic content. Additionally, the rebranded X has experienced a decline in major advertisers and faced criticism, even from the White House, for not taking sufficient measures to combat antisemitism.

Hidalgo, in her lengthy posts in both English and French, expressed her decision to step away from Twitter. She cited reasons such as manipulation, the spread of disinformation, the rise of antisemitism, and attacks on groups like scientists, climatologists, women, and liberals.

According to Hidalgo, Twitter’s initial purpose as a groundbreaking medium for information accessibility has been overshadowed in recent years. She argues that instead of fostering healthy conversations, the platform has turned into a tool that intentionally exacerbates tensions and conflicts, ultimately harming our democracies.

Critics have frequently targeted Hidalgo’s efforts to transform Paris into a cycling capital, using hashtags like #SaccageParis (WreckParis) to voice their complaints about ongoing construction and visually unappealing worksites. However, the mayor believes that continuing to engage with such an environment, which she describes as a “gigantic global sewer,” is not a viable option. She refuses to endorse what she deems an “evil scheme.”

In recent developments, Hidalgo faced criticism for her trip to the French island of Tahiti, allegedly to inspect a surfing site for the 2024 Olympics. Critics argued that the visit was beyond her responsibilities and accused her of using taxpayer funds for personal reasons. X users and opposition politicians utilized the hashtag #TahitiGate to express their grievances concerning the partially taxpayer-funded trip.

Despite the controversies surrounding Hidalgo, her decision to leave X shines a spotlight on the ongoing challenges posed by social media platforms. The resignation of a prominent figure like Hidalgo raises important questions about the impact of these online environments on our societies, democracies, and public figures’ ability to carry out their duties effectively.

FAQs

1. What was the reason behind Anne Hidalgo’s decision to leave X?

Anne Hidalgo cited concerns about manipulation, disinformation, the rise of antisemitism, and attacks on various groups as her primary reasons for quitting X.

2. How has X changed since its acquisition by Elon Musk?

Since the acquisition by Elon Musk, X has undergone significant changes, including layoffs of content moderation employees and a decline in major advertisers.

3. Why has Anne Hidalgo faced criticism recently?

Hidalgo faced criticism for her trip to Tahiti, which opponents argued fell outside the scope of her responsibilities and was partially funded by taxpayers.

