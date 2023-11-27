The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has made a significant decision to withdraw from X, formerly known as Twitter, due to her concerns about the platform’s negative influence on democracies worldwide. In a thoughtful statement posted in both English and French, Hidalgo denounced X as a “gigantic global sewer” that fosters abuse, disinformation, and antisemitism, while also attacking scientists, climatologists, women, and liberals.

Hidalgo’s decision comes after Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, acquired Twitter in 2022 and subsequently laid off a substantial number of employees responsible for moderating content on the platform. Under its new identity as X, the social media giant has faced criticism for its stance on curbing antisemitism and has experienced a decline in major advertisers.

The Paris mayor’s departure from X signifies her frustration with the evolving nature of the platform. She believes that Twitter, once hailed as a revolutionary medium for sharing information, has transformed into a powerful tool that damages democratic systems by intensifying tensions and conflicts.

Throughout her tenure, Hidalgo has faced both praise and criticism on social media for her ambitious endeavor to turn Paris into a cycling capital. Under the hashtag #SaccageParis (WreckParis), some users have expressed dissatisfaction with the seemingly never-ending construction and unattractive worksites associated with the project.

Hidalgo’s decision to leave Twitter is not without controversy. In 2022, she ran as a Socialist candidate in the French presidential election, receiving only 1.7% of the vote. Critics question her motives for leaving X, suggesting that her dissatisfaction with the platform might stem from her unsuccessful political campaign.

Recently, Hidalgo faced backlash for her trip to Tahiti, where she allegedly went to inspect a surfing site for the upcoming 2024 Olympics. Opponents argued that the journey fell outside her jurisdiction as the Mayor of Paris and criticized her use of taxpayer funds. The controversy surrounding the trip led to a critical hashtag, #TahitiGate, circulating among X users and opposition politicians.

As social media continues to play a significant role in public discourse, Hidalgo’s decision to withdraw from X highlights the growing concerns about the impact of these platforms on democracy. Further discussions and actions are necessary to address the manipulation, disinformation, and other issues that arise in the digital realm.

