Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo recently made headlines with her decision to leave X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. In a heartfelt post titled “Why I am leaving Twitter,” Hidalgo expressed her concerns about the negative impact of the platform on democratic discourse.

Describing X as a “gigantic global sewer,” Hidalgo criticized its algorithm-driven system that prioritizes popularity over facts. She argued that the platform has become a breeding ground for controversy, rumors, and manipulation, which hinders meaningful public debate.

While not directly mentioning Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who owns X, Hidalgo pointed out that the platform intentionally exacerbates tensions and conflicts. She highlighted the presence of thousands of anonymous accounts and troll farms, which she believes undermine democratic principles.

The controversy surrounding X has escalated in recent months, particularly during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Organizations like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) have accused the platform and Musk of allowing antisemitic messages. Critics argue that Musk’s changes to content moderation policies have contributed to the spread of hate speech and misinformation.

Musk himself faced backlash after seemingly endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory. Furthermore, liberal watchdog Media Matters for America reported that ads for reputable companies appeared alongside posts celebrating Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party on X, leading to a significant ad spending halt by several companies.

It’s important to note that Hidalgo’s decision to leave X was not solely driven by the recent controversies. It was a choice she made over time, according to her office.

This raises important questions about the role and responsibility of social media platforms in promoting meaningful public discourse. As society increasingly relies on these platforms for information and communication, it becomes crucial to address the negative impacts they can have on democracy and the spread of harmful content.

The ongoing debates surrounding X and its owner bring to light the need for robust content moderation policies and greater transparency in algorithmic decision-making. While social media platforms can be powerful tools for connecting people and sharing ideas, it is essential to strike a balance between freedom of expression and the prevention of harm.

