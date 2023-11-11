Paris Takes a Bold Step: Outright Ban on E-Scooter Rentals

Paris is making headlines this week as it becomes one of the few cities in Europe to implement a complete ban on rented e-scooters. Three prominent e-scooter operators in the French capital, Lime, Dott, and Tier, have all confirmed that they will remove their scooters, also known as trottinettes, by the September 1 deadline.

The combined fleet of these operators had approximately 15,000 e-scooters scattered throughout the city. The decision to ban e-scooter rentals follows a referendum held in April, where Parisians were given the choice to vote for or against the rental scooters. The majority of voters, 90% to be exact, were against the trottinettes.

Paris’ ban on e-scooter rentals sets it apart from other global urban hubs that have embraced this eco-friendly mode of transportation. While some argue that e-scooters are popular among tourists and contribute to the city’s allure, opponents view them as a potential public nuisance. This divide has sparked debates in cities worldwide regarding the future of urban mobility and the role of e-scooters.

Although Paris is implementing a complete ban, other French cities, including Marseille and Lyon, still permit shared scooters. However, many cities have imposed restrictions on their use, such as speed limits and designated parking zones, with fines for violators. The rules regarding riding scooters on pavements and bike lanes also vary across different cities. Outright bans on e-scooters, especially in cities that initially welcomed them, are relatively rare.

Interestingly, e-bikes are emerging as an alternative to e-scooters. Lime, Dott, and Tier have already announced plans to expand their e-bike fleets in Paris to cater to the changing demands of the city. Lime, for instance, stated that it operates twice as many e-bikes as e-scooters, and the company has seen a significant increase in bike journeys in the capital.

While critics of e-bikes argue that they can clutter pavements and be misused without helmets, many Parisians view them as a practical mode of transportation. Younger generations tend to favor e-scooters, but e-bikes have gained broader acceptance for daily commuting.

The ban on e-scooters aligns with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s goals of reducing car congestion and establishing a bike-centric city. In addition to the e-scooter ban, plans are in motion to restrict car access in several central areas, prioritize pedestrians, bicycles, and public transport, and create a more bike-accessible city.

