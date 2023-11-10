New conference in Paris to address aid for Gaza civilians

Delegations from over 80 countries and organizations have gathered in France for a conference on finding solutions to assist civilians in Gaza, who have been severely affected by the ongoing Israeli bombardment. The proposals put forward include the establishment of a maritime corridor and the deployment of floating hospitals to provide necessary aid. The conference, which is being attended by key regional powers, such as Jordan, Egypt, and the Gulf countries, along with European countries, the United States, and officials from the United Nations and non-governmental organizations, aims to address the urgent needs of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

One of the main challenges faced by Gazans is the complete siege imposed by Israel since the October 7 Hamas attack. The entry of essential supplies, including food, water, and fuel, has been significantly restricted, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. The bombing campaigns by Israel have resulted in the loss of over 10,000 lives, with children accounting for half of the casualties.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has advocated for a “humanitarian pause” in the conflict, is determined to address the growing needs of Gaza. The conference will focus on providing assistance in crucial areas such as food, water, health supplies, electricity, and fuel. The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), the UN’s top aid official, and the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will provide detailed information about the urgent requirements in Gaza.

Financial aid will also be a significant topic of discussion during the conference. An estimated $1.2 billion is needed to respond effectively to the crisis in the Palestinian territory. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides will present a comprehensive plan for a humanitarian sea corridor to Gaza. The objective of this proposal is to establish a sustained and secure flow of high-volume humanitarian assistance, ensuring the immediate, medium, and long-term needs of Gaza are met. Additionally, French officials are considering the possibility of evacuating injured individuals to hospital ships stationed in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Gaza.

Alongside exploring financial support, various other avenues to assist Gaza’s civilians will be examined. France is expected to announce additional funding during the conference, building upon the 20 million euros ($21.4 million) it has already provided in humanitarian aid through the UN and other partners since October 7. The German government has also pledged 20 million euros in new funding, in addition to the 71 million euros ($75.9 million) previously allocated for UNRWA.

The European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are among the prominent figures attending the conference. The European Union, consisting of 27 member states, is the largest provider of aid to the Palestinians globally, having disbursed close to 78 million euros ($83.4 million) this year.

Despite the significance of the conference, Israeli authorities have decided not to participate. This non-participation highlights the complexities and political tensions surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict and the challenges of achieving a comprehensive solution.

FAQs

Q: What proposals will be discussed at the conference?

A: The conference will focus on proposals such as establishing a maritime corridor and deploying floating hospitals to provide aid to Gaza civilians.

Q: Who is attending the conference?

A: Delegations from over 80 countries and organizations, including regional powers, European countries, the United States, and officials from the United Nations and non-governmental organizations, are attending the conference.

Q: What challenges are faced by Gaza civilians?

A: Gaza civilians are suffering due to the complete siege imposed by Israel, limiting access to essential supplies such as food, water, and fuel. The ongoing Israeli bombing campaigns have also resulted in a significant number of casualties, including children.

Q: What will be discussed regarding financial aid?

A: Financial support, including the estimated $1.2 billion needed to address the crisis in Gaza, will be discussed during the conference. Additionally, proposals for a humanitarian sea corridor and evacuating injured individuals to hospital ships will also be explored.

Q: Which countries have pledged additional funding for Gaza?

A: France has already provided 20 million euros ($21.4 million), and the German government has pledged 20 million euros in new funding, in addition to previously allocated funds.

Q: Why are Israeli authorities not participating in the conference?

A: Israeli authorities have decided not to participate, possibly due to the complexities and political tensions surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict.