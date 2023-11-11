Paris Embraces New Transportation Landscape as Rental E-Scooters Bid Farewell

Paris, the European capital that once embraced rental electric scooters, has bid farewell to the popular two-wheelers. After a democratic vote earlier this year, Parisians elected to remove the devices from the city’s streets, making it the first European city to ban rental scooters.

In 2018, Paris was at the forefront of the e-scooter revolution, embracing the trend. However, as with any new mode of transportation, challenges arose. With approximately 20 million trips taken on 15,000 rental scooters in 2022 alone, friction between scooter operators, residents, and city officials became apparent.

Safety concerns emerged as the number of accidents involving e-scooters increased, including three fatal incidents. Paris recorded a staggering 459 accidents involving e-scooters or similar vehicles in the same year.

In addition to safety concerns, many residents complained about the cluttered streets caused by parked scooters. This led to tension and prompted the city to address the resulting “anarchy.” David Belliard, the deputy mayor of Paris responsible for urban mobility, described the situation as “quite unbearable.”

To address this issue, Parisians voted overwhelmingly to ban rental e-scooters, with 89% of voters in favor, based on a turnout of just 7.5%. The decision aligns with the advocacy of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who believed that removing rental scooters would alleviate the “nuisance” they caused.

As the rental e-scooters bid adieu to the streets of Paris, attention now turns to alternative modes of transportation. Some operators are hoping that customers will consider utilizing floating hire bicycles, which are already available. However, there are concerns that bicycles may not provide the same level of agility as scooters, according to Paris-based American influencer Amanda Rollins.

While Paris says goodbye to rental scooters, they are not disappearing entirely. Many of the scooters are being redirected to other cities, including Lille in northern France, London, Copenhagen, and Berlin. Nevertheless, the removal of rental e-scooters marks a shift in the transportation landscape of Paris, and residents and visitors alike will need to adapt to the changing dynamics.

