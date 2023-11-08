Paris Takes on the Battle Against Bed Bugs

Paris is facing a relentless battle against bed bugs, prompting city officials to take urgent action. Numerous sightings of the blood-feeding insects have sparked concerns, with Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Grégoire stating, “No one is safe.” The city is now actively seeking coordinated measures between health authorities and other stakeholders to combat this growing issue.

Transport Minister Clement Beaune has also joined the fight, pledging to bring together transport operators to address the problem head-on. Videos circulating on social media depict the unwelcome presence of bed bugs crawling on high-speed trains, buses, cinemas, and even at Charles de Gaulle Airport. These sightings have heightened the need for immediate action.

The upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics has intensified the urgency to resolve this problem. However, Grégoire remains optimistic, stating that the bed bugs do not pose a threat to the games but rather serve as an opportunity for collaboration among various stakeholders.

According to a survey conducted by the French health agency ANSES, 11% of households in the country have reported bed bug infestations between 2017 and 2022. ANSES attributes the surge in these infestations to increased travel and the insects’ growing resistance to insecticides.

Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs can be found in various settings, regardless of cleanliness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasizes that infestations commonly occur near sleeping areas such as hotels, trains, buses, and cruise ships.

Paris is determined to tackle the bed bug problem head-on, employing a united front to protect its residents and visitors. The battle against these resilient insects is ongoing, but with collaborative efforts, the city aims to reclaim its reputation as a desirable travel destination, free from the nuisance of bed bugs.