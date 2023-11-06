Paris Bans Pony Rides in Public Parks: A Shift in Priorities

Paris, the city of love and renowned for its picturesque parks, has made a significant decision that will reshape the landscape of family-friendly activities. Beginning in 2025, pony rides for children in its public parks will be banned. This decision came as a result of mounting pressure from animal rights activists who argued that the ponies were not receiving proper treatment.

Pony rides have long been a beloved feature in Paris parks, attracting both locals and tourists alike. The weekends and school holidays were particularly bustling with families eager to provide their children with a unique and memorable experience. However, behind the scenes, animal rights groups have been advocating for years to ban these rides.

Their concerns were rooted in the welfare of the ponies. According to activists, the ponies were subjected to long hours of work without rest, deprived of access to fresh water and hay, and endured grueling journeys in transport trucks. Paris Animaux Zoopolis (PAZ) activist Amandine Sansivens emphasized that these rides merely turned ponies into entertainment objects, devoid of any educational or emotional connection for children.

In response to these concerns, Paris introduced a charter in 2021 that aimed to improve the well-being of the ponies. As a follow-up to this initiative, city hall recently made the decision to phase out the licenses of ride operators. Consequently, pony ride facilities in the parks have started to shutter.

Stephane Michaud, the director of AnimaPoney, which operated pony rides in several Paris parks, defended his practices and claimed that his ponies only worked around 150 days per year. He stated that he had brought ponies from the countryside into Paris in the past to improve their living conditions.

While the ban may be seen as a victory for animal rights, some Parisians are conflicted about the decision. They argue that pony rides were a cherished treat for children and provided them with a unique connection to animals. However, the city faces the task of striking a balance between preserving tradition and ensuring the welfare of their four-legged residents.

As Paris moves forward with this prohibition, questions linger about the impact it may have on other equestrian activities in the city. Supporters worry that banning pony rides may set a precedent that could ultimately affect horseback riding, mounted police units, and even the breeding of racehorses.

Ultimately, this ban signals a shift in priorities for Paris. The well-being and treatment of animals are taking center stage, prompting a reevaluation of activities that have long been considered part of the city’s cultural fabric. As Parisians adapt to this new landscape, the banning of pony rides in public parks sets a precedent for cities worldwide to reexamine the treatment of animals in their own recreational offerings.