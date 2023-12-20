New Insights into the Tragic Case of Saman Abbas: Exploring the Dark Reality of “Honor Killings”

In a shocking and heart-wrenching case that unfolded in Italy, the truth about the brutal murder of Saman Abbas has come to light. A court in northern Italy recently convicted her parents and uncle for their involvement in what is commonly known as an “honor killing” – a horrific act that continues to plague societies around the world.

Saman Abbas, an 18-year-old Pakistani woman, was found dead in November 2022, buried in an abandoned farmhouse near the fields where her father worked in northern Italy. It was revealed that she had been missing for a year and a half after being last seen alive on surveillance video walking near those very fields with her parents. Italian prosecutors argued that she was killed on May 1, 2021, after she defiantly refused to marry a cousin in their homeland.

The court delivered a significant blow to the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Shabbar Abbas and Nazia Shaheen, Saman’s parents, were sentenced to life in prison, while her uncle, Danish Hasnain, received a 14-year prison term. Two cousins who were initially accused were found not guilty and subsequently released from jail. Despite their convictions, Saman’s parents deny any wrongdoing.

This trial stands out as one of the most high-profile cases shedding light on the mistreatment and violence faced by immigrant women or girls who dare to confront their families and reject arranged marriages. Saman Abbas has become a symbol of the public’s growing concern in Italy regarding violence against women committed by family members or partners.

By embracing Western ways, such as discarding her headscarf and dating a young man of her choice, Saman bravely challenged the traditional norms imposed upon her. However, this act of defiance proved fatal, with her parents enraged by a social media post showing her kissing her boyfriend in public. It was this simple act of affection that ultimately sparked the deadly consequences that followed.

Tragically, this case is not an isolated incident. Pakistan, as well as many other conservative societies, grapple with the deeply entrenched practice of arranged marriages. Each year, hundreds of women fall victim to so-called “honor killings,” where husbands or relatives exact brutal punishment for perceived violations of purity and family reputation.

The struggle against such atrocities continues, with Pakistani authorities making arrests in similar cases of violence against women. In 2020, two men were apprehended after allegedly murdering two female family members who were seen being kissed by a man in a viral video. In another recent incident, four men were arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old woman due to a photograph that appeared to show her sitting with a boyfriend. Subsequently, the police confirmed that the photo had been manipulated, further highlighting the deeply rooted issues surrounding “honor culture.”

While these cases illuminate the gravity of the problem, they also underscore the urgent need for societal change and the protection of individuals’ rights and freedoms. It is critical to challenge and dismantle the destructive notion that a woman’s worth is tied to her perceived purity and obedience.

FAQ

What is an “honor killing”?

“Honor killing” refers to the murder of individuals, typically women, who are seen to have brought dishonor or shame to their families or communities. These killings are often carried out by close relatives as a form of punishment for perceived violations of societal norms or values.

What are arranged marriages?

Arranged marriages are marriages in which the spouses are selected by their families, usually with the guidance of older family members or matchmakers. In conservative societies, this practice is deeply rooted in cultural traditions and norms.

How prevalent are “honor killings” in Pakistan?

Unfortunately, “honor killings” remain a significant issue in Pakistan and other conservative societies. While accurate statistics are challenging to obtain, reports suggest that hundreds of women are murdered each year in Pakistan in the name of preserving family honor.

What is being done to address this issue?

Governments, organizations, and activists in various countries are working tirelessly to raise awareness about “honor killings” and advocate for stricter laws and punishments. Efforts also focus on promoting gender equality, education, and empowering women to challenge societal norms and stand up against violence and oppression.

