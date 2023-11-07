Italian Court Orders Sons to Move Out of Mother’s House

A recent court ruling in Italy has shed light on the issue of adult children living with their parents. In Pavia, a 75-year-old woman won a court order to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from her house. The woman had filed a complaint stating that her sons were living in the family apartment without contributing financially or helping with household chores.

The court ruling, delivered by Judge Simona Caterbi, emphasized that adult children do not have an unconditional right to remain in their parents’ home against their will. While Italian law does impose a maintenance obligation on parents, once a certain age is exceeded, it is no longer reasonable to expect parents to continue supporting their children.

Notably, this is not the first case of its kind in Italy. The phenomenon of adult children being overly dependent on their parents, known as “mammoni,” has prompted legal disputes before. In 2020, Italy’s Supreme Court ruled against a 35-year-old man who expected financial support from his parents despite being employed.

The issue of adult children living with their parents varies across Europe. Italians typically leave their parental home at the average age of 30, according to Eurostat data. In Croatia, the average age is even higher at 33.4 years. On the other hand, countries like Finland, Sweden, and Denmark see their offspring starting independent lives at the average age of 21.

This court ruling in Italy reflects a broader debate about the boundaries of parental responsibility and the transition to adulthood. While it can be challenging for both parents and adult children to navigate this transition, it underscores the importance of financial independence and personal responsibility. The ruling serves as a reminder that parental love has limits and that adult children must strive for self-reliance and independence.