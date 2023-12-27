Tragic Death of Acclaimed Actor Lee Sun-kyun Sends Shockwaves Through South Korea

South Korea is mourning the untimely demise of renowned actor Lee Sun-kyun, who was discovered dead in his car in Seoul. The actor, best known for his role in the groundbreaking film “Parasite,” had been the subject of a police investigation related to alleged drug use. Authorities are currently withholding specific details about the cause of death.

Lee, 48, was initially found unconscious in his parked car by police and emergency officials. Tragically, he was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Prior to his disappearance, Lee’s family had reported to the police that he left a note resembling a suicide message.

Having starred in “Parasite,” the critically acclaimed movie that took home multiple Oscars including Best Picture, Lee was celebrated for his portrayal of the affluent family’s patriarch. The success of “Parasite” not only catapulted him to international fame but also marked a historic achievement as the first non-English-language film to win the top prize in the Academy Awards’ history.

In addition to his role in “Parasite,” Lee had a distinguished career in both film and television. He was recognized with a Screen Actors Guild award for his contribution to the movie, and he secured a nomination for Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in the sci-fi thriller “Dr. Brain.” Prior to his breakthrough in “Parasite,” he had gained widespread popularity through his roles in hit TV dramas such as “Coffee Prince,” “Behind The White Tower,” “Pasta,” and “My Mister.”

Unfortunately, Lee’s career faced setbacks due to allegations of illegal drug use. The actor had been part of a police investigation regarding his alleged involvement with illegal drugs while under the influence of a bar hostess. Lee maintained his innocence, claiming that he was deceived into consuming the drugs and was unaware of their nature.

The scandal had a significant impact on Lee’s professional life, causing the loss of several acting projects. South Korean drug laws are notably strict, with penalties ranging from six months in jail for first-time offenders to up to 14 years for repeat offenders. Even Koreans who consume drugs legally outside of the country can be prosecuted upon their return home.

The news of Lee Sun-kyun’s passing has shaken the Korean entertainment industry and his fans worldwide. As the nation mourns the loss of a talented actor, the circumstances surrounding his death serve as a poignant reminder of the complexities and pressures faced by individuals in the public eye.

FAQ

1. How did Lee Sun-kyun die?

– Lee Sun-kyun was found dead in his car in Seoul. The exact cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

2. Was Lee Sun-kyun involved in drug use?

– Lee Sun-kyun was under investigation for alleged drug use, but the details of the case have not been released.

3. What was Lee Sun-kyun’s most famous role?

– Lee Sun-kyun gained international acclaim for his role in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” where he portrayed the head of a wealthy family.

Sources:

