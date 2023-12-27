Tragic Death of ‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun-kyun Amidst Drug Investigation

Seoul, South Korea – Shock and sorrow enveloped the entertainment industry as news broke that renowned South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, widely recognized for his role in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” has tragically passed away. The actor’s death occurred amidst an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal drug use, and authorities have confirmed that he was 48 years old at the time of his death.

Authorities in Seoul were alerted to Lee’s disappearance through a report filed by his manager on their hotline. However, the search for the actor ended in tragedy when he was discovered in his car on Wednesday morning. The police have stated that they consider suicide as the presumed cause of death.

Distressing images from the scene reveal forensic experts meticulously investigating the vehicle, which was cordoned off with police tape.

Incheon police corroborated that Lee had been summoned for questioning three times since October as part of the drug use investigation. On his most recent questioning on December 23, he was held by authorities for 19 hours before being released the next day.

Throughout the investigation, Lee had consistently tested negative for drugs, as confirmed by Incheon police. Regrettably, the authorities did not disclose the exact number of drug tests he had undergone.

According to the police, Lee had alleged that he was deceived into using drugs and subsequently blackmailed by the same individual. In response, the actor had filed a legal complaint against the alleged blackmailer. Authorities had received a tip about his drug use before he initiated the lawsuit.

Two arrests have been made in connection with the ongoing drug investigation, involving one man and one woman, as revealed by the police. Lee himself had requested a polygraph examination be conducted on him and two additional individuals apprehended by the authorities.

Furthermore, the police extended their condolences to Lee’s family, emphasizing that they had made efforts to prevent any premature disclosure of information regarding the drug investigation, in adherence to South Korean law. Such regulations prohibit the release of details concerning a suspect until a public indictment is issued.

According to reports by South Korean news agency Yonhap, a private funeral service for Lee will be held with only close family members and colleagues in attendance. The actor’s agency, Hodu & U Entertainment, conveyed their profound grief, stating that “there is no way to contain the sorrow and devastated feelings.”

Amidst these tragic circumstances, it is vital to emphasize the significance of handling information responsibly. The agency cautioned against spreading false information based on speculation or assumptions.

Since this is a developing story, further updates may follow.

Q: Was Lee Sun-kyun ever nominated for an award?



A: Yes, Lee received a nomination for an International Emmy Award for his performance in the sci-fi thriller series “Dr. Brain.”

Q: How can someone seek help for mental health issues or suicidal thoughts?



A: In the US, individuals can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Globally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.