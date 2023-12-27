Lee Sun-kyun, Acclaimed South Korean Actor, Passes Away at 48

Lee Sun-kyun, a renowned South Korean actor known for his captivating performances, tragically passed away in Seoul at the age of 48. The actor gained international recognition for his remarkable role in the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning film “Parasite.” While the exact cause of his death is still under investigation, authorities are currently treating it as a suicide.

The lifeless body of Mr. Lee was discovered in a parked vehicle in central Seoul after his manager reported him missing earlier in the day. Law enforcement authorities were able to locate him using the location signal from his phone. Additionally, investigators found what appeared to be a suicide note left behind by the actor.

Lee Sun-kyun, born in Seoul in 1975, had an impressive career in the entertainment industry. Graduating from the Korea National University of Arts with a degree in acting, he made his debut in 1999 in a music video. He then went on to star in numerous Korean dramas, such as “Coffee Prince,” “Behind the White Tower,” “Pasta,” and “My Mister.” However, it was his magnificent portrayal of the patriarch in “Parasite” that garnered him global acclaim. The film, directed by Bong Joon-ho, won four Academy Awards in 2020, including Best Picture, making it the first non-English movie to achieve this honor. Lee and his fellow cast members also received recognition for their performances, winning a Screen Actors Guild award.

Despite his successful career, Lee Sun-kyun had recently faced personal challenges. He had been implicated in an ongoing police investigation regarding alleged drug use. However, the actor vehemently denied these accusations and claimed to be a victim of blackmail. In several public statements, he expressed his innocence and called for a fair assessment of the situation.

The entertainment industry in South Korea has been grappling with drug abuse issues, leading to a nationwide crackdown. In March, Yoo Ah-in, known for his role in the popular Netflix series “Hellbound,” was subjected to a police raid after testing positive for multiple drugs, including propofol, marijuana, ketamine, and cocaine. The country has strict laws regarding drug-related offenses, with potential prison sentences ranging from six months to 14 years. Even using illicit drugs outside of South Korea can result in legal consequences.

Law enforcement agencies have recently intensified their efforts to address the growing drug problem in the country. President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a “war on drugs,” resulting in a significant increase in drug-related arrests. This year alone, more than 17,000 individuals have been arrested nationwide for drug-related offenses, marking a significant increase compared to approximately 10,400 arrests in 2019, as reported by the National Police Agency.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, it is important to seek help from professionals. In the United States, you can call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Additionally, resources are available worldwide at SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

