The Tragic Death of Lee Sun-kyun: A Shock to the Film Industry

Actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” was found dead under tragic circumstances on Wednesday amidst an ongoing investigation into drug-related allegations. The news sent shockwaves through the film industry and left fans mourning the loss of a talented actor.

The discovery was made when authorities found a man in his 40s unconscious in a car at a park in central Seoul. Subsequently identified as Lee Sun-kyun, it became apparent that this was an apparent suicide. The existence of a charcoal briquette further pointed to a deliberate intention to end his life.

Before this devastating incident, Lee had been facing intense scrutiny over allegations of drug use. Specifically, he was suspected of using marijuana and other illegal substances during visits to the home of a hostess employed at a high-end bar in Seoul’s Gangnam district. He asserted his innocence, claiming that he had been deceived by the hostess into unknowingly consuming the drugs.

Throughout the investigation, Lee cooperated fully, attending three rounds of questioning by the police. Additionally, he underwent both a reagent test and a lab-based drug test, both of which yielded negative results. In an attempt to clear his name, Lee even requested a polygraph test.

Lee Sun-kyun’s untimely demise has left a void in the entertainment world. His portrayal of a memorable character in “Parasite” garnered international acclaim and served as a testament to his skill as an actor. The film’s success at the 2020 Academy Awards catapulted Lee to global fame, establishing him as a pivotal figure in Korean cinema.

While the exact circumstances surrounding Lee’s death remain tragic and heartbreaking, it is imperative to remember the individual behind the headlines. As the film industry mourns the loss of a talented artist, fans and colleagues alike reflect on the impact Lee Sun-kyun had on Korean cinema, and his legacy will endure in the hearts of many.

(h2) Source: www.koreatimes.co.kr