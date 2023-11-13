Putin’s Extreme Security Measures: An Insight into the Mind of the Russian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s obsession with personal security has been revealed by a former security officer, shedding light on the extreme measures taken to protect his life. Vitaly Brizhaty, a defector from Russia’s Federal Protection Service, disclosed that Putin’s paranoia extends to the use of washing machines at his residence in Crimea. Only one of his trusted bodyguards is permitted to operate these machines, highlighting the level of caution the Russian leader exercises even in mundane household tasks.

Furthermore, Brizhaty divulged that armed divers are employed to patrol the waters surrounding Putin’s private Black Sea beaches, perpetually on the lookout for any potential threats. Putin’s concerns regarding his safety are so profound that he does not fully trust his own security detail, giving false information about his travel plans to keep them guessing. This level of isolation reflects his ever-growing fears and the lengths he goes to protect his life.

The sprawling estate in Russia-annexed Crimea, known as Olivye, is described as a “mini-city” by Brizhaty, offering opulent facilities such as fitness halls, fountains, parks, tea houses, and barbecue zones. To ensure constant readiness for impromptu visits from Putin or high-ranking guests, this estate is staffed around the clock, with fresh produce and flowers continuously stocked.

In the midst of this luxurious and extravagant environment, personal safety takes precedence for Putin. Security measures at Olivye have been significantly enhanced since the beginning of the war in February 2022. Guard dogs now patrol the property, increasing in number from two to six. Staff members are required to surrender their cellphones upon arrival, with the use of smartphones strictly prohibited.

Not only is the land surrounding Putin’s residence heavily guarded, but the waters are protected as well. The presence of a team of FSO divers armed with firearms ensures comprehensive security from any conceivable threat. The absolute dedication to protecting Putin is evident in these extreme precautions.

Brizhaty’s account aligns with that of another defector, Gleb Karakulov, emphasizing the depths of Putin’s fears. Karakulov, a former FSO officer responsible for Putin’s secure communications, revealed that replicas of the Kremlin office are installed in various secret residences across the country. This deliberate act aims to confuse potential assailants and thwart any attacks.

Putin’s carefully crafted public image of strength and fearlessness is contradicted by the accounts of both Brizhaty and Karakulov. A deeply apprehensive and isolated individual, Putin shuns modern technology, avoiding cellphones, the internet, and flying. Instead, he relies on a close circle of trusted allies for information.

The extreme security measures undertaken by Putin reveal the constant state of vigilance in which he exists. This peek into the mind of the Russian President highlights the intriguing balance between opulence and isolation, mirroring a world of relentless precautions and ever-present danger.

