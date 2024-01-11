Papua New Guinea in Turmoil: Unrest and Riots Grip the Capital

The streets of Papua New Guinea’s capital, Port Moresby, have descended into chaos and violence, with at least 15 people dead and extensive looting and destruction reported. A state of emergency has been declared, and over 1,000 troops are on standby to restore order.

The crisis stems from a police strike initiated in response to a pay cut that authorities claim was an unintended mistake. However, tensions were already simmering in the country due to rising costs and high unemployment rates. The eruption of riots and mass looting following the police strike reveals the deep-seated frustration among the population.

Prime Minister James Marape addressed the nation, emphasizing that breaking the law would not lead to any desired outcomes. He declared a 14-day state of emergency, acknowledging the continued tension in the city despite the deployment of soldiers and the return of police to duty.

The violence has claimed eight lives in Port Moresby and an additional seven in the city of Lae, the country’s second-largest city. The absence of law enforcement allowed people from the outskirts of the capital to plunder shops and cause further destruction. The looting has been primarily carried out by opportunistic individuals, according to local reports.

The riots were triggered by a protest strike by police and public servants who discovered that their wages had been significantly reduced in their recent paychecks. The prime minister attributed the pay cut to a computer glitch and promised to rectify the error in the next pay cycle. However, many of the protestors were not satisfied with this explanation and escalated their actions, attempting to breach the parliament building.

The unrest, fueled by misinformation spread on social media, prompted a frenzy of violence and destruction. Opportunists took advantage of the absence of law enforcement to wreak havoc on the city, targeting shops, small shopping centers, and even government buildings. The worst incidents occurred during the day, causing widespread fear among workers and residents.

It is important to note that the looters seemed to predominantly come from impoverished settlements outside the city. These areas, rife with unemployment and crime, have borne the brunt of economic hardships and inflation pressures. The frustration and desperation of these marginalized communities culminated in their participation in the looting spree.

The situation escalated further, with reports of shootings and attacks on Chinese businesses. The Chinese embassy lodged a formal complaint with the PNG government, emphasizing the attack on Chinese shops and the injuries sustained by Chinese nationals.

This recent wave of violence and unrest has highlighted the broader challenges faced by Papua New Guinea. A struggling economy, rising inequality, and high crime rates have created a perfect storm of discontent among the population. As the prime minister grapples with mounting pressure, including an upcoming vote of no confidence, it is crucial for the government to address the root causes of these issues and work towards sustainable solutions for the welfare of the nation.

