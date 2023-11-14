New Developments in Nagorno-Karabakh: Concerns over the Future

In the wake of recent events in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region home to 120,000 ethnic Armenians, there is growing anxiety about what lies ahead for the civilians who reside there. Azerbaijan’s military forces were able to quickly take control of the enclave, causing many to question the fate of the local population.

While Azerbaijan offers reassurances of food, fuel, and re-integration, there is little desire among ethnic Armenians to remain in the region. Many have already fled their villages and are searching for shelter and sustenance. The lack of trust in the government in Baku, coupled with historical tensions between the two sides, has created a sense of uncertainty and fear for the future.

Although Azerbaijan argues that only 50,000 people will be affected by the recent events, experts estimate the true number to be closer to 110,000. The fate of these individuals, particularly the men who have fought against Azerbaijan or are under arms, is a cause for concern. There are worries of potential ethnic cleansing, whether it occurs peacefully or with bloodshed.

Armenia’s prime minister has already made plans to accommodate thousands of families, and accusations of ethnic cleansing have been leveled against Azerbaijan. While there may be discussions of amnesty for fighters who lay down their weapons, there will likely be no forgiveness for those who have committed crimes in previous conflicts.

It remains to be seen whether the international community and organizations like the Red Cross can prevent a deadly exodus of ethnic Armenians. The presence of Russian peacekeepers in the region may also play a role in maintaining stability and protecting the civilian population.

Azerbaijan vehemently denies any plans of forcing the local population to leave and emphasizes its focus on the re-integration of ethnic Armenians into society. The ambassador to Sweden highlights the possibility of cultural, educational, and religious rights being safeguarded for Karabakh’s people. However, the reality on the ground suggests that much uncertainty remains.

As the situation continues to develop, it is essential to prioritize the security and well-being of the local population in Nagorno-Karabakh. The promises made by Azerbaijan will be put to the test as the region transitions under its control. The international community must monitor the situation closely and ensure the protection of the rights and safety of all individuals in the area.

