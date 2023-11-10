Guantánamo Bay Judge Declares 9/11 Defendant Unfit for Trial Due to CIA Torture

A recent ruling by a military judge at Guantánamo Bay has deemed one of the 9/11 defendants, Ramzi bin al-Shibh, incompetent to stand trial. The ruling comes after a panel of military medical experts found that al-Shibh’s prolonged abuse in CIA custody had left him with lasting psychosis. As a result of the ruling, al-Shibh will not be tried alongside his four co-defendants, whose trial will proceed without him.

Al-Shibh, a Yemeni national, is accused of organizing one of the cells involved in the 9/11 terrorist attacks that devastated the United States and shocked the world. The attacks prompted the George W. Bush administration to take unprecedented measures in what was called the “war on terror,” including military invasions, CIA interrogations, and the creation of the Guantánamo military prison and commission.

The medical panel’s diagnosis last month revealed that al-Shibh suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder with secondary psychosis, which has been linked to the torture and solitary confinement he endured during his four years in CIA custody. Reports dating back to 2004 have documented al-Shibh’s deteriorating mental state.

Defense attorney David Bruck, during a hearing at the military court, argued that al-Shibh’s mental health issues were severe enough to prevent him from meaningfully participating in his defense. He emphasized the extensive solitary confinement and torture that al-Shibh had experienced, leading to his enduring belief that his American guards were conspiring against him.

Bruck suggested that al-Shibh would remain in custody until he potentially regains mental competency, if that ever occurs. Defense attorneys and a UN-appointed investigator have advocated for the physical and psychological care of the five 9/11 defendants, highlighting the long-term effects of the torture they endured under the CIA during the Bush administration.

While the CIA claims to have ended its detention and interrogation program in 2009, a Senate investigation concluded that the abuse inflicted on detainees had been ineffective in obtaining valuable information. Recently, Joe Biden declined to approve post-trauma care when it was presented as a condition during plea negotiations. The ruling regarding al-Shibh’s incompetency to stand trial serves as an opportunity for the country to address the consequences of the CIA’s past actions.