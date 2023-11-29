Panama’s Supreme Court Shakes Up Canadian Copper Mine’s Future

Panama’s Supreme Court has delivered a historic ruling, declaring a 20-year concession for a Canadian copper mine unconstitutional. The controversial Cobre Panama mine, operated by Minera Panama, a subsidiary of Canada’s First Quantum Minerals, has faced widespread environmental protests and concerns over its impact on a forested coastal area and water supplies. The court’s decision, announced after four days of deliberations, was met with celebration among demonstrators outside the court.

The ruling has sent shockwaves through the mining industry and raised questions about the future of the mine. Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo has confirmed that a process to close the mine will begin as soon as the court’s decision is received and published in the official gazette. This decision has sparked hope among those who opposed the mine, who have long argued that it poses a threat to nature and water resources.

“This is a significant victory for those who have been fighting against the Cobre Panama mine,” said Raisa Banfield, one of the demonstrators. “We have been waiting for this moment, and now the president must take action to suspend the mine’s operations immediately.”

The Cobre Panama mine, which accounts for 3% of Panama’s gross domestic product and employs thousands of people, has been a contentious issue for years. In March, the country’s legislature reached an agreement with First Quantum that allowed the subsidiary to continue operating the mine for another 20 years. However, talks between the government and the company broke down over payment disagreements, leading to a temporary closure of the mine.

The court ruling has highlighted the power of collective action and has served as a reminder of the importance of protecting the environment. The protests against the mine triggered some of the largest demonstrations the country has seen in recent years, including blockades and highway closures. The diverse coalition of Panamanians who opposed the mine were concerned about the potential destruction of nature and the impact on the water supply.

As the future of the mine hangs in the balance, both Minera Panama and the Canadian government have acknowledged the court’s decision. Minera Panama stated its commitment to regulatory compliance and expressed its willingness to provide further comments once more details of the ruling are made public. The Canadian government emphasized its respect for the ruling and expressed hope for an agreed solution beneficial to all parties involved.

The Supreme Court’s decision has set a precedent in Panama and may have wider implications for mining projects across the region. Environmental activists and communities affected by mining operations will likely draw inspiration from this landmark ruling, empowering them to continue advocating for the protection of their natural resources.

