Panama Takes Drastic Measures to Stem Rising Migrant Flow

Panama is implementing a series of drastic measures to address the escalating influx of migrants passing through the jungle area along its shared border with Colombia, known as the Darien Gap. In a bid to contain the record-breaking flow of migrants this year, President Laurentino Cortizo has authorized the hiring of charter flights to ramp up deportations. National Immigration Authority Director Samira Gozaine emphasized the need to increase deportations in order to make a significant impact.

To further address the issue, Panama plans to construct installations in the border areas where migrants will be registered, ensuring they are kept separate from local communities. The government aims to better manage the migratory flow while providing necessary support and resources to those in need. While there has been no immediate comment from Colombian officials, the three-nation agreement among the United States, Panama, and Colombia aims to combat the smuggling networks facilitating migrant trafficking through the Darien Gap.

Recognizing the majority of migrants entering Panama through the Darien Gap are Venezuelan, the country will also tighten requirements for foreigners arriving by air. Tourist stays will be reduced from 90 to 15 days, and visitors will need to demonstrate access to at least $1,000 instead of the current $500. However, these measures will not apply to all nationalities.

Panama’s endeavors to increase deportations and improve infrastructure in the Darien Gap reflect a proactive approach in addressing the ongoing migration challenges. Through stricter regulations and enhanced logistical support, Panama seeks to strike a balance between managing the influx of migrants and protecting the local communities. By working alongside international partners, it aims to dismantle smuggling networks and ensure the safe passage of individuals seeking better opportunities.