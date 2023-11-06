Panama Takes a Stance Against Mining Projects in the Name of Environmental Preservation

Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo has made a bold decision to reject all new mining projects in the country, following widespread protests against a controversial contract extension for a major copper mine. In a statement, President Cortizo emphasized that the mining restrictions will not only apply to future projects but also to those currently seeking permits. This ban comes as a response to growing demands for the cancellation of the contract extension.

The revised contract, which allows the local unit of Canada’s First Quantum to continue operating its lucrative Cobre Panama project, has faced severe criticism from thousands of protesters. The deal has sparked concerns about its environmental impact and the costs associated with the mining activity. Protesters have taken to the streets to voice their discontent and have even resorted to blockades to pressure authorities.

President Cortizo’s decision to reject new mining projects reflects the government’s commitment to environmental preservation. By taking a firm stance against mining, the president aims to address the concerns raised by the protesters and ensure the well-being of Panama’s natural resources.

While the contract extension for the Cobre Panama mine guarantees significant financial benefits for the state, President Cortizo recognizes that protecting the environment is of utmost importance. The mine alone accounts for nearly 5% of Panama’s economy, but the president believes that the long-term consequences of unchecked mining could outweigh short-term economic gains.

The decision to reject mining projects is not without its critics. Economy Minister Hector Alexander has voiced his support for the contract extension, arguing that Panama’s economy heavily relies on mining. Despite this, President Cortizo remains steadfast in his commitment to prioritize environmental preservation over short-term economic growth.

As the government faces legal challenges and potential political consequences, the decision to reject new mining projects underscores Panama’s dedication to sustainable development. President Cortizo’s bold move sends a clear message that the country values the well-being of its natural resources and aims to strike a balance between economic progress and environmental preservation.