Prolonged Drought Could Impact Vessel Transits in Panama Canal

The Panama Canal, a crucial waterway responsible for handling an estimated 5% of global trade, faces potential disruptions as it grapples with a prolonged drought. The canal’s administrator recently stated that if the current dry conditions persist, further reductions in the maximum number of authorized daily vessel transits may be necessary.

To conserve water, the canal has already implemented restrictions on vessel draft and daily passage authorizations. This has led to a backlog of ships waiting to pass through, forcing many vessels to lighten their cargoes and causing a rise in freight costs ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Currently, the Panama Canal allows up to 32 ships to transit daily, down from the typical 36 in normal conditions. Maximum vessel draft has also been limited to 44 feet, compared to the usual 50 feet. The canal has taken steps to alleviate the bottleneck, such as modifying its reservation system to accommodate more non-booked vessels and prioritize those that have been waiting the longest.

While the number of vessels waiting to pass has decreased to 116 from over 160 in early August, and the maximum wait time has reduced to 14 days from 21 days a month ago, the situation remains concerning.

The head of the Panama Canal Authority, Ricaurte Vasquez, emphasized that reducing daily transits would be the preferred option before considering further cuts to authorized vessel draft. This is because shipper operations are most affected by draft restrictions.

While passage restrictions are not currently planned for this month, the canal’s budget for the next fiscal year anticipates the possibility of reducing daily transits to 30-31. The severity of this year’s El Niño weather phenomenon, causing hot temperatures in both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans simultaneously, has contributed to the prolonged drought.

Water levels at Gatun Lake, which supplies the canal, have decreased to 24.2 meters (79.7 feet) from the typical 26.6 meters for this time of year. If the drought persists beyond 12 months, the canal may need to revisit its weather modeling and impose additional restrictions.

While the canal does not foresee suspending operations, plans are underway to modify the water flow to Gatun Lake. The authorities are working on securing additional reservoirs through a proposed project that would require legislative changes and approval from congress.

Experts have raised concerns about potential disruptions to maritime trade in the coming year as the dry season approaches. With the possibility of an early start to Panama’s dry season and higher-than-average temperatures, increased evaporation and near-record low water levels by April are anticipated.

As the Panama Canal faces these challenges, authorities are actively seeking solutions to ensure the efficient and sustainable operation of this vital global trade route.