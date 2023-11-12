Palestinians Outline Demands for Saudi-Israel Deal

In recent discussions with Saudi Arabia and the US, Palestinian officials have outlined their terms for a potential three-way deal involving the three parties. Among their demands are a cash boost of hundreds of millions of dollars and increased control of land in the occupied West Bank. While the prospects for such agreements face significant obstacles and remain distant, there is ongoing speculation about the framework for any deal.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) held talks in Riyadh with Saudi counterparts, where they also met with US officials. The Americans have long been pushing for a landmark pact to normalize Israel-Saudi ties, underwritten by Washington and including a major security deal desired by the Saudis. However, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has tempered expectations, stating that there are no imminent announcements or breakthroughs expected in the near future.

If a deal were to succeed, it would have to involve significant Israeli concessions to the Palestinians. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in particular, faces the challenge of appeasing his historically opposed public and garnering support for striking a deal with Israel. Additionally, US President Joe Biden would need to demonstrate significant gains for the Palestinians to gain the support of his Democratic Party, which is skeptical of providing defense sweeteners to Saudi Arabia given its human rights record and involvement in the war in Yemen.

The Palestinian demands in return for engaging in the American-backed process include transferring control of parts of the West Bank to the governance of the Palestinian Authority, a cessation of Israeli settlement growth in the West Bank, the resumption of Saudi financial support to the PA, the reopening of the US consulate in occupied East Jerusalem, and the resumption of US-brokered negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

These concessions, already seen by the Americans as overreaching, differ significantly from the official Palestinian position, which rejects any normalization with Israel that does not lead to an independent state. The current approach is a reflection of the challenging position the Palestinian leadership finds itself in, where they have limited tools at their disposal to advance their cause.

FAQ

What are the Palestinian demands for a potential Saudi-Israel deal?

The Palestinian demands include transferring control of parts of the West Bank to the Palestinian Authority, a cessation of Israeli settlement growth, the resumption of Saudi financial support, the reopening of the US consulate in occupied East Jerusalem, and the resumption of US-brokered negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

What challenges do the parties involved in the deal face?

The deal faces significant obstacles, including the need for Israeli concessions to the Palestinians and the need for Saudi Arabia to appease its historically opposed public. Additionally, US President Joe Biden needs to gain support from his Democratic Party, which is skeptical due to Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and its involvement in the war in Yemen.

What is the official Palestinian position on Saudi-Israel normalization?

The official Palestinian position is to reject any normalization with Israel that does not lead to an independent state. This stance is based on the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, which called for Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territories and the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

What tools does the Palestinian leadership have to advance their cause?

The Palestinian leadership faces limitations on their available tools. Violent resistance, legal measures, and boycotts have been discouraged or restricted. As a result, the Palestinian Authority is left questioning the most effective way to have their demands heard and realized.