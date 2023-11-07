Palestinian Authority Seeks Irreversible Steps Towards Statehood Amidst Israel-Saudi Normalization Talks

The Palestinian Authority (PA) is calling for “irreversible” actions that would advance its pursuit of statehood within the context of ongoing negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to insiders. The proposed steps include US support for recognizing Palestinian statehood at the United Nations, the reopening of the US consulate in Jerusalem to serve Palestinians, the repeal of congressional legislation designating the PA as a terrorist organization, the transfer of West Bank territory from Israeli to Palestinian control, and the removal of illegal outposts in the West Bank.

In contrast to past proposals seen as reversible, such as temporary Israeli settlement freezes or expanded work permits for Palestinians, these irreversible steps represent a significant shift in approach by the Palestinian leadership. The PA has shared this list of demands with both the US and Saudi Arabia, with further discussions planned during PA Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh’s visit to Riyadh.

While the PA seeks US backing, there are challenges. US officials have cited congressional legislation that would require the termination of all US funding to the UN if full member status is granted to the Palestinians. Additionally, the reopening of the US consulate in Jerusalem would require Israeli approval, which has not been forthcoming.

The Biden administration has encouraged the PA to redirect its requests towards Israel, specifically emphasizing the possibility of transferring Israeli-controlled Area C territory to PA-controlled areas with greater authority. However, this proposal may face resistance from the current Israeli government, which has increased demolition activities in Area C.

The PA’s frustration with the US response to its proposals is evident. While the Biden administration is reportedly willing to consider significant gestures for Saudi Arabia, it appears less receptive to the PA’s demands.

In a notable shift in approach, the PA no longer boycotts or publicly condemns countries that establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Instead, it seeks to influence the normalization process by separating bilateral ties with countries like Saudi Arabia from the broader normalization agreement. This strategy aims to strengthen diplomatic ties while avoiding direct involvement in potential normalization agreements.

As part of this process, Saudi Arabia has offered to resume its aid to the PA, which has been frozen since 2016 due to graft allegations and the absence of presidential elections. Additionally, Riyadh has appointed their ambassador to Jordan as a non-resident ambassador to Palestine, along with a consul general in Jerusalem. However, these moves were not coordinated with the Biden administration.

It remains to be seen how these negotiations will unfold and whether the proposed irreversible steps will gain traction in advancing the Palestinian Authority’s bid for statehood. The complex dynamics between the PA, Israel, and Saudi Arabia highlight the intricate web of interests and challenges involved in the pursuit of a comprehensive peace agreement in the region.