The Palestinian Authority Seeks Irreversible Steps Towards Statehood in Israel-Saudi Arabia Normalization

The Palestinian Authority (PA) is taking bold steps to advance its bid for statehood in the midst of negotiations for a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. In a list of “irreversible” measures, the PA has proposed US backing for recognition of Palestinian statehood at the United Nations, the reopening of the US consulate in Jerusalem for Palestinian use, the removal of congressional legislation labeling the PA as a terrorist organization, the transfer of West Bank territory from Israeli to Palestinian control, and the demolition of illegal outposts in the West Bank. These measures are considered crucial for the PA as they differ from previous proposals that were seen as reversible.

The PA has presented this list to both the US and Saudi Arabia, with further discussions planned during PA Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh’s visit to Riyadh. However, the response from US officials has been chilly, with concerns raised about legislation that would require the US to cut off funding to the UN if the Palestinians were granted full-member status.

Additionally, the idea of reopening the US consulate in Jerusalem faces challenges, as it requires Israeli approval and previous refusals from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Similarly, scrapping the legislation classifying the PLO as a terrorist organization poses political ramifications that the Biden administration is unwilling to confront.

While the US has encouraged the PA to redirect its requests towards Israel, suggesting transfer of control of certain areas in the West Bank, the Israeli government’s intensified demolitions of Palestinian construction in that same area makes it unlikely for Netanyahu’s coalition partners to support such a move.

This has left the PA frustrated with the US response to their proposals, feeling that significant gestures are being considered for Saudi Arabia, but their proposals are met with dismissal.

In seeking to influence the normalization process, the PA has changed its approach to bilateral ties with Israel’s Arab neighbors. Instead of boycotting or openly condemning countries that establish diplomatic relations with Israel, the PA aims to separate its ties and enhance them individually. This includes Saudi Arabia, which has offered to renew aid to the PA as a way to encourage support for normalization efforts. While the PA requested a consulate in East Jerusalem, Saudi Arabia appointed its ambassador to Jordan as a non-resident ambassador to Palestine and Jerusalem consul general, a move not coordinated with the Biden administration.

As the negotiations continue, the PA persists in its pursuit of irreversible steps that would bring it closer to statehood and reshape its relationship with Israel and the Arab world.